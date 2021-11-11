The plumber has had one of his best games ever with Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch.

In the video game industry there are things that everyone knows or should know: that Kojima likes to put 30 minute cutscenes in his video games, that Kratos’ urologist is the bravest person who has ever lived and that Mario 3D platformer titles, whatever it is, is always synonymous with quality.

And it is that, after all, Nintendo has always treated its star pet with care, giving rise to that since the launch of Super Mario 64 all the titles of this sub-saga of the plumber, with their pluses and minuses, They have been cataloged within the best of the console in which they have appeared. It is because of that expectations with futures are always high, which is why, following the release of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, many await Mario’s next great adventure.

It is because of that at Nintendo they are aware of the enormous potential of the plumber, giving this reason to worry about the quality of their titles and the self-imposed demands of constantly exceeding themselves. And it seems that this has been a topic covered by Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the character.

Miyamoto thinks Mario’s next game should be a revolution

It was during a question and answer session in which the veteran Nintendo creative answered some questions, distinguishing between the 2D Mario saga, the classic, and the modern 3D saga. And it was just when he spoke of the latter that he pointed out that Whatever Mario’s next title may be, he will have to take the saga one step further, so that it not only exudes quality, but also attracts a large audience.

It has to be said that Miyamoto has explained this through an analysis of the evolution of Mario games, being so that it has focused on presenting all the recent innovations, such as those that were present in New Super Mario Bros. for Nintendo DS last decade.

Be that as it may, Mario fans can’t help but expect good things from the plumberSince, as I mentioned, Nintendo never disappoints with the main games on it. Also, it should be noted that after the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury many wonder if this latest game will be the role model in future MarioThe expansion being an experiment to see how the audience reacted. Time will tell.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe