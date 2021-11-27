Can you imagine going on vacation and that the person who attends the reception is you? This could be possible with this company you are creating robotic versions of peopleSo if you have a kind face you could earn money.

Immortalize yourself in a robot

The Promobot company is looking for a face that is literally in its service robot. According to the company, the sum of 200 thousand dollars will be given to the person who allows them to use their face and voice forever; a strange yet effective form of immortality.

Image: Promobot

According to the company’s statement, they are looking for a face for a humanoid assistant robot that will work in hotels, shopping malls and other crowded places, also, the company is offering the 200 thousand dollars to transfer the rights to use the face of the selected person, forever.

Promobot is considering people of any gender and race, over the age of 25. Although it seems tempting, the reality is that the selected person will become a service robot forever.

In its statement, the company promotes its facial recognition technology and refers to the fact that the commercialization of humanoid robots is a large-scale project that requires friendly faces and people who are willing to give up the rights to use them in their robot.

The company noted that they have provided solutions to airports, shopping malls and retail stores, including Walmart, Baltimore Airport and the Dubai Mall. Despite being based in Russia, Promobot claims to have been founded in Philadelphia, United States. United.

If you qualify, you could become a concierge at a hotel or conference venue, or a referee at a stadium, or, more likely, the friendly face of corporate surveillance.