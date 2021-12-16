Microsoft seems to have contingency plans to remove all old interfaces from its operating system in Windows 11, now it is up to the Control Panel to suffer the consequences.

The arrival of Windows 11 on desktops and laptops opened a debate that seemed to be closed for a long time. And, is that, over the years, Microsoft have been updating their operating system, but many icons, interfaces and designs continued to be maintained almost from the beginning.

Windows 11’s facelift from previous versions of Microsoft’s operating system made users more aware of all of this. Having an improved and current design did not marry with the icons of almost a decade ago, nor with outdated menus.

What happens is that the transition at the design level is still a pending task. This is seen when entering menus such as the task manager. When using this section we find practically the same design as the two previous versions of Windows.

The change it has had is almost zero and can only be seen in the corners, where roundness shines instead of marked angles as in Windows 10. Of course, Microsoft seems to intend to eliminate these design flaws within Windows 11 and will do it little by little in updates.

The last thing that has been seen is that, now, several options that were within the control panel of Windows 11 would happen to be in the settings. This change may seem trivial, but in reality, it is really important. The control panel is one of the windows that needs the most redesign.

This update would already be underway, so all you have to do is wait for it to appear on your devices. If you’re in a hurry, what you can do is, basically, keep an eye on the Windows 11 updates section and click repeatedly to find updates.