Netflix has shared a new trailer of Stranger Things 4, which is probably the most anticipated series on the platform currently. While we had already had the opportunity to see some scenes from the fourth season previously, this time the trailer focuses 100% on a place never before visited by the franchise: California. So it is a fact that the gang will once again take their adventure beyond Hawkins.

Why California? Eleven, one of the main protagonists of the series, has migrated to the aforementioned state together with Will byers and his family. The aforementioned have decided to leave Indiana after the complicated events that took place during season 3. In the preview we can see the aforementioned write a letter to Mike, telling him what his new life is like and anticipating his return to Hawkins to enjoy the summer.

The problem, of course, is that the danger has not completely disappeared from hawkins. At a quick sequence of images, we see explosions, chases, the military and the protagonists immersed in another mess. It will be interesting to see how Stranger Things 4 It connects with the end of the previous season, as Hopper made a surprise appearance in Russia. Will he be able to return to the North American country?

What is certain is that Stranger Things 4At the moment, it looks quite promising. Shawn Levy, producer of the series, anticipated that season four is the most epic and ambitious of all. Of course, managing to deliver a production this large was not easy in times of pandemic. In fact, filming was delayed due to COVID-19.

Levy acknowledges that Stranger Things 4 it has been made to wait too long. However, the foregoing was not only caused by the health situation, but also by the complexity of new episodes. “Before COVID and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was created to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, extensive and epic season we have ever done. Not just a little, but a lot,” he said.

When will it be released? That is the big question that remains in the air. After this trailer, some have speculated that they will take advantage of the setting to launch it during the spring 2022. However, Netflix has not commented on the matter.