TP-Link continues to expand its catalog of novelties in the sector of LED lighting and they have just announced the arrival to their ranks of a new product under the brand Tapo which they have named as L920-5.

It is a energy efficient LED strip that comes to complement the previous Tapo L900-5 presented a few months ago and that promises improve light output and durability considerably.





Specifically, according to the manufacturer, this new 5000 × 10 × 1.6 mm LED strip is up to 20% brighter and 50% longer lasting than equivalent competitive models and has up to 50 color zones with 16 million colors.

It is flexible, moisture and dust resistant Thanks to its IPX4 certification and a polyurethane (PU) coating that helps to offer a product life of 50,000 hours, being able to use it as a complement to a television, monitor or to generate different patterns of ambient lighting by itself.





To install it, it is necessary to have a WiFi network running in the background, and allows you to adapt the length without having to drill the walls since it can be fixed to any surface with the 3M adhesive included in the kit.

The Tapo L920-5 can be managed from mobile with the Tapo application or through voice control using smart assistants such as Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Price and availability

Tapo L920-5 will go on sale this November for a suggested retail price of 44.99 euros, although from November 19 to 29 for Black Friday it will be available for 30.99 euros.

More information | Tp link