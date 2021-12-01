By surprise, the lightning brand has just unveiled the second body of the new compact. The Opel Astra Sports Tourer is presented with its avant-garde exterior and interior design and a greater volume of cargo in the trunk. The new station wagon will hit the market in spring 2022 with the same engines as the compact, including the plug-in hybrid.

Just a few months after presenting the eleventh generation of the German brand’s compact, the Rays have done the same with the family variant. The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022 It has just been officially presented, although its commercialization will still take a few more months, until next spring.

The new Astra Sports Tourer is the second body of the compact, but there is still an unprecedented option to come that we have exclusively anticipated, and that promises to conquer Opel fans, which will offer the same level of practicality and versatility of this model with a more sporty design. All models based on the EMP2 platform of the giant Stellantis, like the new batch of French models.

The rear of the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022 reproduces the same design of the compact

The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer is bigger and more attractive

As is usual in this type of model, from the front end to the rear doors it maintains the same structure as the five-door model, an area that adds a generous extension to offer greater capacity and volume in the trunk, adding up to no less than 57 millimeters more to the wheelbase compared to the five-door model, as you can see in the detail of the measurements below.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022 dimensions Long 4,642 mm Width 1,860 mm High 1,480 mm Battle 2,732 mm Trunk volume 608 / 1,634 liters

Measurements approved by the German brand for the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer

The Opel compact station wagon debuts advanced technologies and engines

There are no design changes. The front maintains the already typical features of the “Vizor” style, with some slim headlights that blend into the grille panel, one piece in glossy black which also includes the new “blitz” of the German brand. The headlights can be equipped with “Intelli-Lux LED Pixel” lighting technology. A very modern design style that is also repeated in the rear, reproducing exactly the same design of the pilots as in the five-door model, at the same time there are also unique details such as the new arrangement of the rear brake light positioned vertically behind the antenna.

Inside, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022 also maintains the luxurious layout of the ‘Pure Panel’ concept. As outside, a thin horizontal screen comprises the instrument cluster and the touch part of the infotainment system, slightly focused on the driver. Only the air conditioning part is left out with a battery of traditional keys. The front seats are new, and have the usual Opel AGR regulation, with multiple regulations, upholstered in nappa leather as an option, as well as the ventilation, air conditioning and massage functions.

The interior of the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022 envelops in an atmosphere full of technology

The Astra wagon shares equipment and can count on the sophisticated “Intelli-HUD” and “Intelli-Drive 2.0” systems. a new generation of head-up display and a suite of driving safety assistants with level 2 semi-autonomous functions. In addition, Opel has taken a step forward in connectivity systems, now with completely wireless “Apple CarPlay” and “Android Auto” functions.

The heir to the Opel Kadett Caravan will wear on sale in spring, with the same range of mechanics as the five-door model. The new Astra Sports Tourer will be offered with gasoline and diesel engines of between 110 and 130 hp, and a plug-in hybrid with no less than 225 hp. All front-wheel drive, with the possibility of a 6-speed manual transmission in the less powerful versions and with an 8-speed automatic transmission, standard in the PHEV and optional in the rest.