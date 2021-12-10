The new Nissan Ariya, Nissan’s long-awaited 100% electric SUV, is already priced in the UK. The first deliveries are set for the summer of 2022 and it lands in this important market accompanied by a wide range with four versions. The maximum autonomy is around 500 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

Nissan has opened in the UK the reserve book for its new and long-awaited electric vehicle. The new Nissan Ariya already has prices and you are ready to start your commercial journey in the important British market. With a range of up to 500 kilometers, it boasts technological equipment, design and, what is equally relevant, has a varied offer.

The Ariya is the first in a long list of launches that Nissan has on the agenda. A new generation electric vehicle that will be key to promoting the product offensive that the Japanese manufacturer will carry out in the Old Continent under the premise of consolidating its position as a benchmark in electric mobility for the masses. But, How much is this SUV alternative to the Nissan Leaf worth? It’s much more expensive? Let’s go into detail.

The new Nissan Ariya is already priced in the UK

The new Nissan Ariya range in the UK



Nissan has structured the offer in four versions and three trim levels. It is possible to choose between the endings Advance, Evolve Y Performance. Depending on the selected finish we will find one or another motorization. All these versions are available from launch. It is a determining factor to take into account since the range will be complete from the outset.

Two batteries are available, one of 63 kWh and a higher one that reaches 87 kWh. Only the highest capacity battery can be associated with the new one e-4ORCE technology from Nissan to enjoy an all-wheel drive configuration. In its most efficient configuration, the Ariya enjoys a range of up to 500 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The most powerful model is the Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Performance, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.1 seconds and reaches 200 km / h.

Nissan Ariya prices in the UK

Mechanics Advance Evolve Performance 160 kW / 63 kWh £ 41,845 (€ 48,975) – – 178 kW / 87 kWh – £ 51,090 (€ 59,800) – 225 kW / 87 kWh e-4orce – £ 53,790 (€ 62,960) – 290 kW / 87 kWh e-4orce – – £ 58,440 (€ 68,400)

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The autonomy of the Nissan Ariya reaches 500 kilometers

The Access version is around € 49,000 according to the current change. This places it well above the sale price from which the Leaf starts. A model that in the British market is offered for £ 25,995 (€ 30,420). The difference is notable, although we must also bear in mind that the Ariya is a larger vehicle, has more advanced technology and has a superior propulsion system.

Taking into account that the access Ariya has a 63 kWh battery to make a more equitable comparison, we must take the Leaf e + N-Connecta as a reference, which in the United Kingdom is offered from £ 30,445 (€ 35,655).

It is important to note that, despite the reservation book already open, the first deliveries of the Ariya in the UK will not take place until next summer 2022. Unfortunately, there is still plenty of time to see it circulate on European roads .