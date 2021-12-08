New, and more revealing, preview of the KIA Carens that will debut in India in the coming weeks. This time some sketches that clearly show the exterior design, and the most avant-garde interior of a new SUV developed especially for this market.

The radical transformation of KIA Carens It is already a reality in view of these sketches that the Korean brand has unveiled. If the advance of a few days ago already allowed to glimpse a conversion of the minivan sold in Europe, now it is much clearer that it is an SUV, and with a very modern style.

Developed especially for India, it is a great bet by KIA to compete in a market that, despite being one of those classified as emerging, manufacturers are giving their all in terms of design and thus counteract the competition that, in recent months, has become more than tough. The new KIA Carens presents the traits of the latest design philosophy of the firm, the so-called “Opposites United” marked by a daring style, elegant, sophisticated and sporty in equal measure. The same line that has been presented in the recent KIA Niro released in Europe.

The taillights of the KIA Carens 2022 feature a boomerang-shaped design

Just look at the front to see some slimline LED floodlights for daylight which are joined with a grid reduced to a minimum, practically turned into a strip. The main headlights are located on a lower level, at the ends of the fender. The Koreans have printed a side with a very familiar silhouette, marked by a floating-looking roof and ending in a spoiler that increases the angle of the tailgate.

A very balanced design that culminates in large boomerang-shaped pilots joined by a light bar. But if the exterior already stands out remarkably, the interior stands out. As with the European models, the new Carens reproduces an avant-garde style with a dashboard dominated by digital displays. The one of infotainment system with 10.25 inches.

2022 KIA Carens sophisticated interior preview for India

With seven seats, the new KIA Carens will hit the Indian market in 2022, with a range of gasoline and diesel engines, highlighting two blocks of advanced technology. With 1.5-liter four-cylinder, which will develop a maximum power of 115 hp on both fuels, the new SUV will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission.