Marketing of Morris Garage’s new electric SUV has already begun. The long-awaited MG Marvel R Electric has begun its assault on Spanish dealerships with the aim of being the flagship of the iconic MG. The first units have already been registered and deliveries will begin imminently.

The new MG Marvel R Electric is already in Spain. Marketing of Morris Garage’s new electric SUV is underway. The order book has been opened. A model that is called to play a leading role and, above all, lead the product offensive that the iconic brand is carrying out. An offensive in which electric mobility will be the central axis.

The first units of the new Marvel R Electric have landed in Spanish dealers. Specific, MG has registered the first units of the Marvel R Electric in Spain. Throughout the month of October 2021, a total of 4 units were registered. These are the first copies of this new model that are registered in our market.

The new MG Marvel R Electric is already on sale in Spain

The Marvel R Electric range It is made up of three trim levels: Comfort, Luxury and Performance. The access version already stands out for its complete standard equipment in terms of safety, comfort and connectivity. The starting price is € 39,990.

In the bowels of the vehicle is a 70 kWh lithium-ion battery. MG allows you to choose between two engines. The most basic option has a rear-wheel drive configuration and two engines that develop 132 kW (180 hp) and 410 Nm of maximum torque. The more performance alternative adds an additional engine to the front axle to enjoy all-wheel drive and achieve 212 kW (288 hp) and 665 Nm respectively. The most efficient version of the Marvel R Electric has a range of 402 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

The situation of Morris Garage in Spain, how are things going for MG?

Once the assault of the new Marvel R Electric on our “old bull hide” has materialized, it is a perfect moment to look back and do a little analysis to discover how things are going for MG in the Spanish territory. Are your sales growing? What is your best-selling model? Let’s take a look at the data available to clear these and other doubts.

The autonomy of the MG Marvel R Electric reaches 402 kilometers

Morris Garage sales in Spain in 2021

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 MG EHS 67 301 1 2 MG ZS EV 25 119 2 3 MG Marvel R Electric 4 4 3

During last October the MG sales in Spain they reached 96 units. The The iconic brand’s best-selling model was by far the MG EHS, your very interesting plug-in hybrid SUV. EHS tallied 67 registrations. And behind, is the MG ZS EV with 25 units sold. The ZS EV has been the spearhead used by Morris Garage for its expansion throughout the Old Continent.

Regarding the accumulated data, in the period between the months of January and October 2021, the registrations of new MG cars in Spain totaled 424 units. Of this volume of registrations, 301 corresponded to the EHS and 119 to the ZS EV.

The technological interior of the new MG Marvel R Electric

MG is struggling to establish itself as the great reference among the new car brands that have broken into the Spanish market in recent years. It must deal with such relevant firms as DFSK or Lynk & Co.