Everything is ready to experience the commercial launch of the new Mercedes EQB in Spain. Now, in neighboring Germany, this most interesting 100% electric SUV with up to 7 seats, it can already be configured. That is, it already has prices and is in a position to carry out its assault on dealerships. The new member of the Mercedes EQ family of electric cars offers a very striking proposition.

The new EQB is positioned as a more practical and familiar alternative to the Mercedes EQA that we can already find in our market. And it is that, can be configured with 5 or 7 seats. This offers a great level of versatility and, above all, the ability to adapt to the daily mobility needs of large families.

The new Mercedes EQB already has prices in Germany

The range and equipment of the new Mercedes EQB

On the occasion of the commercial launch of the new EQB, the special edition Edition 1 that will be available for a specific time. These are its most outstanding features:

Advanced Pack with multiscreen system with two 10.25-inch devices, Blind Spot Assist, Mirror Pack and Parking Pack with Rear View Camera

Electric Art with special 18-inch alloy wheels and color accents to create contrast on the exterior

Rear windows darkened

Heated front seats

Leather upholstery

Roof rails in black

Special floor mats

It is also possible to choose between four style lines: Progressive, Electric Art, AMG Line and Night pack. According to the German Mercedes configurator, the cost of the third row of seats is € 1,416.10.

Inside the new Mercedes EQB can travel up to 7 adult passengers

The autonomy of the new Mercedes EQB

As it is a fully electric vehicle, the propulsion system takes on a lot of importance. For the first commercial stage of the new EQB, the brand proposes a total of two engines. On the one hand we have the model EQB 300 4MATIC and, one step above, the EQB 350 4MATIC.

The access motorization develops a power of 168 kW (228 hp) and 390 Nm of maximum torque. It allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 160 km / h. The most profitable alternative reaches the 215 kW (286 hp) and 520 Nm. This makes it possible to complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.2 seconds. The maximum speed is also 160 km / h.

Mercedes EQB prices in Germany

Version PVP EQB 300 4MATIC € 53,336.20 EQB 350 4MATIC € 55,013.70

Prices in force since November / 2021. They include current aid for the purchase of electric cars

The autonomy of the new Mercedes EQB exceeds 400 kilometers

The “heart” of the new EQB is a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery (net). It is powered by two engines, one on the front axle and one on the rear. Therefore, it boasts all-wheel drive. The autonomy is 422 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.