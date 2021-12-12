One of the serious problems of our country is the lack of investment in health that prevailed for decades. The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic made it more evident and at times the health sector was overwhelmed. In some entities the maximum occupancy was reached in the hospitals and it is something that could be repeated in the future. For this reason, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) announced a ambitious project to build a large hospital.

In the first instance, it should be remembered that there is currently a deficit of 200 thousand doctors in the country to comply with the recommendations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). For this reason, new strategies have been implemented to promote the development of health professionals.

In this sense, as of 2020 the places offered in the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residences (ENARM) doubled. The clear objective is to have more specialists in the country. In addition, the Health University in Mexico City to promote the training of general practitioners with a community vision.

Today the IMSS director, Zoé Robledo, announced the start of construction of the new Ciudad Juárez Specialty Hospital. Based on what is planned, it will be the largest in Chihuahua and will provide universal care to beneficiaries and people without social security.

Hospital characteristics

Within the framework of the Agreement for the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin, headed by the head of the Federal Executive, the general director of the IMSS pointed out that this hospital will have 280 beds, 8 operating rooms and will provide services in 32 specialties.

He explained that the operation of this hospital unit will help reduce the referral of patients to Torreón, Coahuila.

He explained that the Specialty Hospital will have a Neonatal, Adult and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Hemodynamics Room, Mixing Center, Blood Bank, Burn Unit; It will be attended by 1,930 people, including 408 doctors and 869 nurses.

“It is going to be a really complete hospital that is also very necessary for the population of Juárez.”

He said that the Specialty Hospital is designed to provide universal care, both for beneficiaries and people without social security.

Total amount of investment

The general director of Social Security indicated that the investment of this hospital is 2,735 million pesos (mp) and the annual operation is 1,300 million pesos. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2022.

Zoé Robledo reported that on Monday she will have a working meeting with Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván to present the program for the transfer of medical care in the state of Chihuahua, where the IMSS-BIENESTAR program is present with three hospitals.