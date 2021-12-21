One of the things that the pandemic has brought is that many homes have been filled with plants, both in outdoor areas and indoors. Many people have discovered the advantages of having plants at home, as a deco element, but also to connect with nature.

Within this trend, the LG firm has redesigned the concept of green living at home with its new indoor gardening solution: Lg tiitun. Tiiun, which means ‘sprout’ in Korean, is the name of this system that allows you to grow vegetables, herbs and flowers throughout the year.





The design of this new system is modern, and very easy to use, bringing together the benefits of a conventional garden, while eliminating the worry of having insects or suffering from inclement weather.

East smart gardening system Indoor contains two shelves that can hold six packets of seeds of up to three different types. Each package contains 10 holes for seed germination, offering the user the possibility of growing a wide variety of vegetables simultaneously in a period of just 4 to 8 weeks.





The internal structure of this system increases the efficiency of photosynthesis, amplifying the effect of the internal LED light source to speed up the growing process. And in addition, it is a decorative system that also allows you to see how the plants grow, thanks to the transparent door that acts as a hermetic seal to maintain a constant temperature inside and insects outside.

Thanks to the ThinQ ™ application, the user can remotely monitor the entire germination process, modify settings and receive notifications when the water tank is empty.





To integrate this system into the home, LG tiiun has an elegant and minimalist design that harmonizes with any type of decoration in two colors, Natural Beige and Natural Green, with which it can be integrated into any room.

