The most complete leaks on this new model let us contemplate what will be a competitive terminal where there are, taking a step further in what is the Motorola Moto Edge 20 Ultra. It will opt for the best equipment as we have been able to discover in the filtration and its first asset is located in the processor. Like other manufacturers will wish, the best and most advanced chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 will be in command of this model, and may be the first to incorporate it.

Filtered almost completely

On other occasions the information usually comes with a dropper, worse this time the Motorola’s top model for 2022 It has been almost completely unveiled. Starting with the most powerful processor as we have already mentioned and including the memory options from which we can decide. These will be 8 or 12 GB of RAM along with an internal memory of 128 GB or 256 GB without the option of using a MicroSD card slot.

His cameras want to be another great battle asset so that the opponents do not overcome him. That is why in the back it will have a triple camera made up of 50 Mpx + 50 Mpx and a possibly 2 Mpx macro lens. The model and configuration of the same is not yet known, but it will integrate an optical image stabilizer. On the front there are also doubts, although the resolution will be high since it will be capable of recording video in 4K.