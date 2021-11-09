Although we are more than used to seeing Motorola launch cheap terminals and above all trying to gain ground in the much disputed mid-range, the manufacturer has a lot to give in the high-end range. With the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra you are working on there is no doubt that you are not afraid of the powerful Samsung, OPPO and Xiaomi among others.
The most complete leaks on this new model let us contemplate what will be a competitive terminal where there are, taking a step further in what is the Motorola Moto Edge 20 Ultra. It will opt for the best equipment as we have been able to discover in the filtration and its first asset is located in the processor. Like other manufacturers will wish, the best and most advanced chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 will be in command of this model, and may be the first to incorporate it.
Filtered almost completely
On other occasions the information usually comes with a dropper, worse this time the Motorola’s top model for 2022 It has been almost completely unveiled. Starting with the most powerful processor as we have already mentioned and including the memory options from which we can decide. These will be 8 or 12 GB of RAM along with an internal memory of 128 GB or 256 GB without the option of using a MicroSD card slot.
His cameras want to be another great battle asset so that the opponents do not overcome him. That is why in the back it will have a triple camera made up of 50 Mpx + 50 Mpx and a possibly 2 Mpx macro lens. The model and configuration of the same is not yet known, but it will integrate an optical image stabilizer. On the front there are also doubts, although the resolution will be high since it will be capable of recording video in 4K.
Moving on to the battery, Motorola gets on the bandwagon of big fast charges and will offer 68W of power that would allow the terminal to be fully charged in just over half an hour. A terminal with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, but without a trace of wireless charging, something already typical of premium mobiles.
While the design remains a mystery, what we do know about its external part is that in terms of extras, it will not have a 3.5 mm audio input as it is increasingly common. Yes, it will have a small IP52 resistance against splashes and dust, in addition to compatibility with WLAN 6, 5G and Bluetooth 5.2 networks. All this with Android 12 stock and its advantages in software in this latest version of the system.
The price remains a mystery, although taking into account all these benefits, we will have to prepare the portfolio on the occasion of being one of the first to brand new chip. There is talk that we could see it in China at the end of December with the nickname Moto Edge X, arriving in Spain and Europe with the name already mentioned for the month of January.