Year : 2021

Chapters : One season, three episodes

Duration : About 28 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Real Madrid, sports, transfers

Recommended age : For over six years

See Galacticos on Disney Plus

Free Solo

Free Solo is a National Geographic documentary on Disney Plus but with sport and adventure as its axis. The protagonist is the climber Alex Honnold, climber in the category of integral solo. And he prepares to meet one of his major life goals: climb El Capitan, with 975 meters. Climbing without rope in Yosemite National Park in a single documentary lasting almost two hours where we will see how he prepares to fulfill his dream but also what this ascent that the directors narrate and capture is like. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelsy and Jimmy Chin in an essential documentary released in 2018 and now on Disney +.

Platform : National Geographic on Disney Plus

Year : 2018

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : One hour and forty minutes

Thematic : Climbing, sports, adventure

Recommended age : For all audiences

See Free Solo on Disney Plus

Feyenoord: Just Facts

Soccer lovers can see Feyenoord: Just Facts, a nine-episode docuserie starring football. In the Netherlands, the Feyernood club plays behind closed doors throughout the coronavirus pandemic in the 2020/2021 season. But the images tell us thatWhat is behind each game, each preparation. IUnpublished and exclusive images from the dressing room or the boardroom that try to bring football closer to the fans in times of staying at home, of keeping their distance. You have to get the most out of a season of difficulties due to the COVID19 crisis but without falling into them.

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 2021

Chapters : One season, nine episodes

Duration : Between 50 and 70 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Soccer, sports

Recommended age : For over sixteen years

Watch Feyenoord: Only Facts on Disney Plus

Breaking 2

Breaking 2 is a National Geographic documentary that follows three long-distance runners on a mission: finish a marathon in less than two hours. They will do tests of all kinds in six months of scientifically advanced training. They want to break the two-hour barrier and will face wind tunnels or train in Carrera labs. They will travel the world to prepare for an exciting Race and we can follow the entire process (and the outcome) in a single episode on Disney + with 55 minutes long and essential for athletes.

Platform : National Geograhic on Disney Plus

Year : 2017

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : About 55 minutes

Thematic : Sports, documentary

Recommended age : For all audiences

See Breaking 2 on Disney Plus

ESPN Documentaries

The ESPN television network is one of the classics of sport, an essential that we all know very well and where competitions, matches, etc. are broadcast. But there are also sports documentaries on ESPN’s Disney + originals.

Brothers in Exile

Brothers in Exile is a biographical documentary that follows the Cuban Hernández brothers. Liván and Orlando Hernández. Both were successful baseball players in the United States but were formerly emigrants. They managed to escape from their home in Cuba and they risked their lives to be able to leave the country. Later years they would become two of the best players in the world championship.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2014

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : One hour and 17 minutes

Thematic : Baseball, drama, biography, immigration

Recommended age : For all audiences

See Brothers in Exile on Disney Plus

42 to 1

Another of the best ESPN documentaries on Disney + is 42 to 1 if you are interested in boxing, if you are a fan of contact sports. A documentary from ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. It takes us to February 11, 1990 in a boxing ring in Japan. Sports Legend as Mike Tyson he was facing James Buster Douglas. The bets were clear: they were 42 to 1. But the result was the most unexpected and the impossible happened in heavyweight combat. Only fifty minutes of essential chapter if you are a boxing fan.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2018

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : Fifty minutes

Thematic : Sports, documentary, biography

Recommended age : For over twelve years

See 42 to 1 on Disney Plus

The FAB 5

The Fab Five is one of the most famous teams in college basketball, and this is the story of this one-and-a-half hour long episode documentary. Five players from the Michigan campus in the early 1990s. Five players who they would change the way they face basketball not so much in sports but in culture: they changed the way they dress, they starred in scandals …

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2011

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : One hour and 35 minutes

Thematic : Documentary, biography, college basketball

Recommended age : For over six years

See The Fab 5 on Disney Plus

OJ: Made in America

Winner of the best documentary feature film in 2017, another of the sports essentials on ESPN that we can see on Disney and that tells us about the career and life of former player OJ Simpson. Former american football player Not only recognized for what happened in the field but also for the fight for civil rights, for justice, for racism. This hour and a half documentary allows us to take a tour of his life to find out the truth. And it will do so with more than 70 different interviews that will allow us to get closer to the OJ Simpson story but also to the history of the United States, of its rights and its justice.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2016

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : One hour and 31 minutes

Thematic : Cultural history, politics, race

Recommended age : For over 18 years

See OJ: Made in America on Disney Plus

Doc & Darryll

Not as well known as other protagonists on this list, Doc Gooden and Darryll Strawberry They are part of ESPN’s 30 by 30 documentary series. They were the stars of the team, the stars of the Met. Now, at this hour and twenty of the documentary, they will meet in a Queens bar to remember those days when their career did not end as expected and those who were to be the big stars for years and years faced their addictions, their nights.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2016

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : One hour and 20 minutes

Thematic : Sports, documentary, biography

Recommended age : For over six years

See Dac and Darryl on Disney Plus

THROW

Lance Armstrong He is one of the most important athletes in history, one of the most important cyclists in the world. And in these four hours of documentary divided into two parts we will be able to learn more about his triumphs but also about other battles that go beyond the bicycle: overcoming cancer but also his leading role in a scandal related to doping, one of the biggest doping scandals in history and that would make his career dirty despite having won the Tour de France seven times in a row.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2020

Chapters : One season, two episodes

Duration : Between 96 and 108 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Sports, cycling, doping documentary

Recommended age : For over twelve years

See Lance on Disney Plus

Michael Jordan’s decision

Although Michael Jordan has his own biographical series on Netflix, we can also see a sports documentary on Disney Plus that walks away from the basketball court to tell us about Jordan’s adventure in another sport: baseball. Jordan left basketball in the fall of 1993 after being in his prime, leaving basketball to dedicate himself to being a baseball player. But what was behind this decision? What were the professional and personal motives?

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2010

Chapters : A single chapter

Duration : About 50 minutes in total

Thematic : Basketball, baseball, biography, Michael Jordan

Recommended age : For over twelve years

See Michael Jordan’s Decision on Disney Plus

Chasing tyson

Mike Tyson is also the protagonist of this hour and seventeen minutes of documentary from ESPN’s 30 by 30 series that we can see on Disney Plus. A biography of this mythical boxer and one of the kings of the ring during the eighties and the nineties in heavyweights. But there were those who continually prepared to finish him off, to snatch the title from him: Holyfield and Tyson They thus starred in one of the best fights in the history of sport.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2015

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : One hour and seventeen minutes

Thematic : Documentary, biography, sports, boxing

Recommended age : For over twelve years

See Chasing Tyson on Disney Plus

The Day The Series Stopped

For the first time in more than thirty years, teams from the same metropolitan area were facing each other, it was the match of San Francisco Giants and the Oakalands Athletics but the protagonist was not the sport but an earthquake of magnitude 6.9. Now, more than thirty years later, this documentary relives what happened that October 17, 1989 when the earth began to shake. Stock images, testimonies of players and protagonists and even scientists who contribute his version and vision of what happened.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2014

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : About 50 minutes in total

Thematic : Sports, documentary, history

Recommended age : For over twelve years

See The Day The Series Stopped on Disney Plus

There’s No Place Like Home

A peculiar auction is the protagonist of this ESPN documentary: James Naismith’s original basketball rules auction at an event on December 10, 2010. Sotheby’s auctioned this documentary and There’s No Place Like Home is a one-hour documentary (released in 2012) that tells the story of how those rules were supposed to “come home,” to the house where Naismith learned all about the sport and taught it to everyone around him for several decades.

Platform : ESPN on Disney +

Year : 2012

Chapters : A single episode

Duration : An hour

Thematic : Sports, history, documentary about basketball

Recommended age : For over nine years

See There’s No Place Like Home on Disney Plus