Throughout decades of history, there have been several horrific deaths of supervillains in the DC Comics universe.

Many times, heroes have not been so compassionate and have gone to the extreme to stop the dangers they pose. That is why we leave you with our top of …

… The most terrible deaths of DC supervillains

Prometheus

The villain destroys Star City leaving millions of victims including Roy Harper’s daughter named Lian. After what happened Green Arrow enraged by this situation, assassinates Prometheus with an arrow to the head.

Joker Injustice (Year one)

After deceiving the Man of Steel, Joker thought he had won the game, but Clark’s anger at seeing his beloved Lois Lane dead and the disappearance of Metropolis by a bomb placed by the villain make Superman end the life of the Clown Prince by just one hit. Without a doubt, one of the most shocking deaths of supervillains.

Sinestro

When Hal Jordan goes mad after the destruction of Coastal City, and turns against the Guardians, he flies to Oa to have enough power to revive them, he faces several lanterns that cross his path. no one can stop him, the last option being Sinestro’s. The villain is revived and has a tough battle with Jordan that in the end breaks the neck.

Steppenwolf

With the reboot of The New 52 which takes place after the 2011 limited series Flashpoint, a remake of Earth-2 is introduced. In the continuity of that parallel world, Steppenwolf leads a massive invasion of the planet by Darkseid’s parademons. In the end, the heroes of Earth manage to repel the invaders, but Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are killed in battle. Five years later, Steppenwolf apparently hides on Earth-2, but is killed by that world’s version of Bizarro, whom he had employed as a soldier.

Reverse Flash

Reverse Flash closes our top of DC Comics supervillain deaths. In The Button series, it is evidenced that the Watchmen universe has some parallel location to the DCU. And although Eobard Thawne believed he was destined to claim that link offered by the Speed ​​Force, touching the button led to his death at Manhattan’s hand. He thought that with that object he would be a God, but it ended up in the bones.

The villains and heroes of DC await you in our online store with:

DC Modern Classics – Injustice: Gods Among Us, Year 1 Vol. 1

A maddened god. And the heroes trying to fix it.

Superman was the greatest hero on Earth. It represented the shining beacon of truth, justice, and the American way of life. Always an inspiration for a better future, the Man of Tomorrow made the world want to be better. And suddenly, everything changed in a single day.

When the Man of Steel was unable to protect his loved ones, he decided that being a hero was not enough. To truly save this world, he would have to abandon his Great Blue Boy Scout philosophy and become the ruler humanity needed, or so he believed.

With his all-powerful allies – Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, and even Robin – Superman’s reign has begun. World conflicts are over and criminals are mercilessly detained.

Faced with a god among men, only one person stands between Superman and the ultimate power: the Dark Knight. Batman is assembling an alliance of heroes willing to risk their lives to oppose this omnipotent dictatorship. He will use every method in his power to prevent his friend from reshaping the world in his image and likeness… Regardless, Superman’s dominance cannot be maintained.

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US: YEAR ONE tells the story of a war between gods for the future of humanity. Written by Tom Taylor (DCEASED) with art by Jheremy Raapack (BATMAN: LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT), Mike S. Miller (ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN), Tom Derenick (TRINITY, JLA), Bruno Redondo (EARTH 2: SOCIETY, BATMAN: ARKHAM UNHINGED) and more.

Based on the phenomenon of video games, collect INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US # 1-18, with a new introduction by Tom Taylor.

