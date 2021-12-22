Kingpin has come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be the vigilante’s worst nightmare, as revealed by the final poster of Hawkeye.

Finally, Marvel Studios decided to incorporate into the MCU the two great cast successes that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio represented as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in the Daredevil swerie. We’ve now seen the former in a Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo and the Kingpin in Hawkeye, both in a brief glimpse in chapter five and in the show’s final poster.

The aforementioned poster introduces us to the main cast, with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Yelena Belova / Black Widow (Florence Pugh) Maya López / Echo (Alaqua Cox), the members of the Pants Gang, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), Kazi (Fra Fee), Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) and Lucky the pizza dog.

But if you pay attention to this final poster of Hawkeye, behind the characters, the shadow of the Kingpin looms over the city.

This art is in addition to the individual posters that have recently been released:

Source: Marvel.com

The story that inspired the series is already waiting for you in our online store with:

Marvel Deluxe Bundle: Hawkeye Volumes 1 & 2

In 2012, Marvel Comics revamped one of its oldest and most underrated Avengers: Hawkeye.

In 22 regular issues and an annual, Matt Fraction and David Aja endowed Clint Barton with a previously unknown life of his own. In addition, they knew how to combine the youth and energy of the new Marvel archer, Kate Bishop, with the experience and hobbies of Barton.

For the first time in Mexico, this work, winner of several Eisner awards, is published in a comprehensive manner, which serves as the basis for the new Marvel Studios series.

The Hawkeye bundle contains:

1) Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 1

272 pages that collects Hawkeye # 1-11 and Young Avengers Presents # 6.

2) Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 2

280 pages that compile Hawkeye # 12-22 and Hawkeye Annual # 1.

It is also being read

Captain America’s musical theater play was almost a reality!

Tony Dalton starts filming Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe

The lessons of the first Hawkeye trailer

How did Jeremy Renner get here?

Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kingpin for Hawkeye