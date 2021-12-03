One of the most desperate problems for users is that the watch does not link to the bracelet no matter how hard you try. Sometimes this is a big headache, since we can think that our Amazfit has broken , Nothing could be further from the truth.

Even so, while they are packed with really useful features of all kinds, they are not without faults like any other device. In fact, there are not few that have been reported by consumers, since they prevent their correct functioning becoming a real nuisance.

If you are unable to perform the pairing You can try to charge the battery of the device to the maximum. If it continues not working, it is possible that the error is in the phone, so you should uninstall and reinstall the Zepp application or force it to close.

Notifications do not arrive

Surely, the main reason why you have decided to choose to buy a smartwatch is to check notifications of calls or messages without having to take your mobile from your pocket.

This need can be seen frustrated for another of the errors that creates the most disappointment in the user, but as always in these cases, there is a solution. You just have to enter the settings of your terminal and look for the application to which you have your watch connected. Once located provide you with the permissions to run in the background. In addition to configuring alerts in Zepp.

GPS position is not correct

What is the use of buying a Amazfit watch with built-in GPS if it doesn’t work properly. Establish a route to a specific destination, but that our location not being captured with precision can generate some anger.

Fixing this problem is not very complicated. First, try placing yourself in an outdoor space and keep your position as firm as possible when activating the browser. If this does not fix the situation, check the update of your watch and the application. If it persists you must reboot both devices and sync them again. You can even clear the app’s cache.