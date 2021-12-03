The new Renault Kangoo Combi enriches its range with the arrival of the long-awaited 115 hp diesel engine. A block that is exclusively associated with the Zen trim level, the most equipped version. The renewed Renault van with the 115 hp diesel block already has a price in Spain.
The new generation of Renault’s compact van has hit showrooms with a bang. The new Renault Kangoo Combi is called upon to play a leading role in its competitive segment. The French brand is determined to boost its sales in Spain, and for this, it has introduced a long-awaited motorization in the range. The 115 hp diesel engine It is now available.
In the configurator of the new Kangoo Combi it is already possible to choose this very interesting motorization. A mechanic that develops 115 CV and that was already available in the van version of the new Kangoo. Now it is incorporated into the model designed especially for passenger transport both in the family and in the professional sphere.
The equipment of the Renault Kangoo Combi with a 115 hp diesel engine
At the moment there is only a single trim level that allows access to the 115 diesel engine. It is the top-of-the-range version, the Zen finish. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Blind spot warning and trajectory control
- E-Call emergency call system
- Speeding alert with traffic sign recognition
- Driver fatigue detector
- LED fog lights with cornering function
- Automatic high / low beam change
- Full LED headlights
- Speed governor and limiter
- Easy Link browser
- Automatic climate control
- Air vents in the rear seats
- Center console with armrests
- 12-volt socket in the third row of seats
- USB connection in the second row of seats
- Storage compartment on the roof of the passenger compartment
- Automatic door closing
- Pockets behind the front seats
- Driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment
- Back lenses over tinted
- 16-inch steel wheels with trims
- Lane Keeping Assistant
- Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor
- LED lights for daytime running
- ESP and hill start aid
- Rear parking sensors
- Power windows
- Assisted emergency braking with pedestrian detection
- Instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT screen
- Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones
- Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors
- Folding tables for the second row of seats
- Hands-free card
- Tire pressure sensor
- Longitudinal roof bars
- Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
The 115 hp diesel engine of the new Renault Kangoo Combi
The new motorization that joins the offer of the Kangoo Combi presents a 1.5-liter Blue dCi diesel engine that develops a power of 115 hp and 270 Nm of maximum torque. A four-cylinder block that is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.
Price of the Renault Kangoo Combi dCi 115 in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021
Despite the introduction of these mechanics, the Kangoo Combi range is still incomplete. Renault will continue to expand the mechanical section with more gasoline engines. Specifically, the 1.3 TCe 100 hp engine or the automatic version of the 1.3 TCe 130 hp engine. And as if that weren’t enough, the commercial launch of a 100% electric variant is also on the agenda.