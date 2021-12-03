The new Renault Kangoo Combi enriches its range with the arrival of the long-awaited 115 hp diesel engine. A block that is exclusively associated with the Zen trim level, the most equipped version. The renewed Renault van with the 115 hp diesel block already has a price in Spain.

The new generation of Renault’s compact van has hit showrooms with a bang. The new Renault Kangoo Combi is called upon to play a leading role in its competitive segment. The French brand is determined to boost its sales in Spain, and for this, it has introduced a long-awaited motorization in the range. The 115 hp diesel engine It is now available.

In the configurator of the new Kangoo Combi it is already possible to choose this very interesting motorization. A mechanic that develops 115 CV and that was already available in the van version of the new Kangoo. Now it is incorporated into the model designed especially for passenger transport both in the family and in the professional sphere.

The new Renault Kangoo Combi is now available with a 115 hp diesel engine

The equipment of the Renault Kangoo Combi with a 115 hp diesel engine



At the moment there is only a single trim level that allows access to the 115 diesel engine. It is the top-of-the-range version, the Zen finish. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Blind spot warning and trajectory control

E-Call emergency call system

Speeding alert with traffic sign recognition

Driver fatigue detector

LED fog lights with cornering function

Automatic high / low beam change

Full LED headlights

Speed ​​governor and limiter

Easy Link browser

Automatic climate control

Air vents in the rear seats

Center console with armrests

12-volt socket in the third row of seats

USB connection in the second row of seats

Storage compartment on the roof of the passenger compartment

Automatic door closing

Pockets behind the front seats

Driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment

Back lenses over tinted

16-inch steel wheels with trims

Lane Keeping Assistant

Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor

LED lights for daytime running

ESP and hill start aid

Rear parking sensors

Power windows

Assisted emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT screen

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors

Folding tables for the second row of seats

Hands-free card

Tire pressure sensor

Longitudinal roof bars

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

The 115 hp diesel engine of the new Renault Kangoo Combi

The new motorization that joins the offer of the Kangoo Combi presents a 1.5-liter Blue dCi diesel engine that develops a power of 115 hp and 270 Nm of maximum torque. A four-cylinder block that is associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

The 115 hp diesel engine is only available for the Zen finish, the most equipped version

Price of the Renault Kangoo Combi dCi 115 in Spain

Mechanics Zen 1.5 dCi 115 hp 6v € 22,518

Prices valid from December / 2021

Despite the introduction of these mechanics, the Kangoo Combi range is still incomplete. Renault will continue to expand the mechanical section with more gasoline engines. Specifically, the 1.3 TCe 100 hp engine or the automatic version of the 1.3 TCe 130 hp engine. And as if that weren’t enough, the commercial launch of a 100% electric variant is also on the agenda.