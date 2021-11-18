There is still a week left for the expected Black Friday, the one that allows us to save on Christmas presents, the last whims tech or beauty and also, why not, in basics and essentials for the home.

As for example, in sets of sheets or Nordic cases to dress our bed in the face of the drop in temperatures. The latter are the protagonists of today because we have found five models -for all tastes and budgets- very discounted in Amazon’s Black Friday advance offers:





The white color is a guaranteed success, no matter the time of year, since it gives us freedom to play with the rest of the textiles – the blankets, the cushions – and thus create a uniform or more eclectic style in our bedroom, according to our preferences. .

In this case we find this duvet cover set in 100% cotton 200 thread count percale. The size is perfect for beds from 105 to 135 centimeters, which corresponds to a small double bed – its measurements are 180×220 centimeters – reduced thanks to the pre-Black Friday offers for 38.83 33.20 euros.

L1NK STUDIO Duvet cover Bed 105 cm Lisa (180x220cm) 100% cotton (Percal 200 Threads) White





More wintry and even with Christmas-inspired touches, we have this Catherine Lansfield cover in burgundy with a floral print. One option reversible which has a tartan print on the inside so that we can change the style of the room whenever we feel like it.

Although we find several measures available, in this case we record the one that would correspond to a bed King Size (240×260 centimeters specifically), made of cotton and on sale on Amazon for 69.90 45.46 euros.

Catherine Lansfield Canterbury Check Duvet Cover Set, Cotton, Red, Super King, 240x260x1 cm





Natural fibers are a rising value in fashion and home textiles alike, and this duvet cover set with two pillows claims to be 100% percale cotton (with 150 threads). It is a beige model that is easy to combine with other printed details in shades of brown, burgundy and more colors typical of this time of year.

The measurements are designed for 150-centimeter beds, the duvet cover measures 240×220 centimeters and those of the pillows 50×75 centimeters, although there are more options, this is the set that we find today reduced by 50.90 37.25 euros.

HOGARYS Duvet Cover Set for Bed 150 cm (240x220cm) with 2 Pillows (50x75cm) 100% Cotton (Percal 150 Threads) Espi Linen





With a tropical style print that adapts to winter trends thanks to the color palette -black and white- we have this reversible duvet cover (the other side is white, so we can use it all year round). It is a set of pillows and duvet cover made of microfiber – a synthetic and hypoallergenic fabric according to the manufacturer itself.

We find it on sale on Amazon as long as we select the measurements 220×240 centimeters (ideal for a 150-centimeter bed) for only 35.99 24.69 euros.

Fansu Duvet Cover, Super Soft Reversible Printed Microfiber Bedding Set 3 Pieces Includes 1 Duvet Cover and 2 Pillowcase (Bed 150 / 160-220x240cm, White Sheets)





Finally, one of the most valued duvet cover and pillow sets on Amazon, which even features the house recommendation label (and an average rating of 4.6 stars among more than 350 buyers), is this 100% cotton Bedsure.

A set designed for double beds (both 135 and 150 centimeters) with a gray print of subtle flowers in white, fully reversible. We can find it with a 20% discount as long as we select the coupon under the price for 32.99 26.30 euros.

Bedsure Duvet Cover 100% Cotton – Duvet Cover 150/135 Bed with 2 Pillowcases 40x75cm, Duvet Cover 230×220 cm Set with Reversible Pattern Very Soft Breathable





