Although there has always been an enriching exchange between fashion and culture, we can always adopt different references, the perfect accessories to add to our look, and with the essence of the old west always pulsating as part of the American brands (new and with history ), it is impossible to refuse to wear western-inspired clothing or accessories, as are the leather boots that every cowboy proudly wears and that now we can also add to our looks by betting on the fantastic reinvention of this footwear.

Because you don’t have to take a horse alongside to show a western-inspired spirit, cowboy boots will always be a dynamic must to accompany your jeans in these autumn days.

ASOS western boot with metal toe cap





A much more futuristic and modern reinvention is the ASOS proposal within this list, with a pair of Cuban-heeled boots, medium cane and metal toe for steps that are sure to leave their mark.

You find them available for 45.99 euros.

ASOS DESIGN western chelsea boots in black faux leather with cuban heel and metallic hardware

Dockers metal detail western boots





The classic side elastic detail on the boot is intervened by a leather strap with metal rivets that give a much more rugged and masculine look to this Dockers boot, which you can also wear with a plaid shirt as with a biker jacket to achieve an inspirational look biker.

You find them reduced from 119.95 to 98.86 euros.

Dockers 170102-002001, Men’s Biker Boots, Black, 40 EU

Find suede textured chelsea boot.





Because colors and textures go hand in hand to create an exceptional piece, these chelsea boots from find brand. they are perfect for a casual look of ripped and distressed jeans. Due to their color, they will become the protagonists of your outfit and of every step you take down the street.

You find them available from 51.89 euros.

find. Leather Chelsea Boots Man, Brown (Taupe), 44 EU

Truffle Collection chain detail western boot





A model with a Cuban heel with back buckle detail, chain and harness This is what Truffle Collection presents to us, making it one of our favorites on the list by adding a nod of rock air to a shoe like this.

You find them reduced from 74.99 to 26.95 euros.

Truffle Collection tan western boots with chain detail

Silver Street Zip Western Boots





A simple, but formal version in brown that you cannot leave out of your favorites list: these Silver Street boots with minimalist design is what a good look of airs western you need to stand out anywhere.

You find them reduced from 126.99 to 48.95 euros.

Silver Street Leather Heel Brown Western Boots

Images | Pinterest | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.