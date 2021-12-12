This is the list of most downloaded games of the year, both global and the list of iPhone and Android.

Have been downloaded 8.6 billion games on the App Store in 2021, an absolute record that represents a growth of 15% compared to the data for 2020. Games are the most downloaded applications, both on iOS and Android, and represent a huge source of income that has reached 90,000 million dollars in 2021 this year.

This study has been prepared by Sensor Tower, specialists in the analysis of mobile applications. They have developed 3 different rankings. A global one in which the App Store and Google Play are combined, and others from each of the iOS and Android app stores.

The incredible amount of money we spent on apps in 2021

Top 10 most downloaded mobile games of 2021

This ranking offers a combined list of the App Store and Google Play, that is, the downloads from both app stores are added. The list of the most downloaded games of 2021 is as follows:

Garena Free Fire Subway Surfers PUBG Mobile Bridge race Roblox Ludo king Candy Crush Saga Join Clash 3D Among us Hair Challenge

Top 10 most downloaded iPhone games of 2021

Focusing only in the App Store On the iPhone, the list of most downloaded games changes slightly, with new additions such as Project Makeover, Call of Duty: Mobile or LoL: Wild Rift.

PUBG Mobile Project Makeover Roblox Subway Surfers Call of Duty: Mobile Among us Count Masters Honor of kings LoL: Wild Rift Water Sort Puzzle

Top 10 most downloaded Android games of 2021

As for the top 10 games downloaded on Google Play for Android In 2021, the list includes almost all the games in the global ranking:

Garena Free Fire Ludo king Subway Surfers Bridge race Join Clash 3D Candy Crush Saga PUBG Mobile Roblox Hair Challenge Talking Tom Friends

This is the list of most downloaded games of 2021Surely you have more than one installed on your smartphone. And if that’s not the case, you still have time to play the most popular games of the year.

