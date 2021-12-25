Because after nights of partying and dancing, it takes a moment to enjoy the comfort of our home, we can adopt the informality of the more relaxed footwear that, without a doubt, our feet will appreciate, and that is the slippers to walk at home They may not be very stylish to say, however, yes they are super comfortable for when we don’t want to get up from the sofaTherefore, here we list those that you will not want to take off at all.

Undercut designs to be able to remove easily, or some other padding to feel that we are walking in the clouds, are the pleasant bets with which our pajama look to spend the morning in front of the television is complete.

DUSTIN undercut sneakers





With a color alluding to the winter season, these slip-on home slippers from DUSTIN They are perfect for cold days, since their rubber sole is very safe for home surfaces, and their embroidered detail makes them unique.

You find them available for 29.99 euros.

Men’s gray slingback slippers

Toni Pons two-tone fabric sneakers





As if it were clogs, these two-tone sneakers are committed to sustainable manufacturing thanks to the plastic of the bottles collected from the ocean and that they were turned into a fabric that keeps your feet away from the cold.

You find them available for 35 euros.

Men’s black fabric slippers

Pepe Jeans padded sneaker





Because denim is not only reserved for jeans and jackets, we have these padded Pepe Jeans sneakers with embroidered logo detail on the front, more than comfortable for lazy days at home.

You find them available for 39.90 euros.

Men’s denim blue slippers with quilted detail

GEOX buckle detail sneaker





A slightly more formal design can be seen in this GEOX sneaker that shows a buckle as a complement, while its construction without heel in synthetic fabric makes them super comfortable.

You find them available for 59.90 euros.

Geox men’s light gray house slippers with buckle decoration

Loafers by Tommy Hilfiger





Because comfort is not fought with style, we have these sneakers that simulate the model of a nautical moccasin, perfect to wear with matching navy blue pajamas and adopt the preppy references to walk at home.

You find them available for 69.90 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger men’s slippers in navy blue with side flag detail

Images | Pixabay | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.