The December bridge is so cold and wintry that it cries out warm home plans at home. Like these seven crafts for the little ones, with which to spend the evenings as a family doing Christmas DIY projects, fun and different.

Christmas card for chocolate lovers





What will you need

White cardboard.

Children’s scissors and glue stick.

Chocolate powder envelopes.

Felt pens.

ColaCao Original: with Natural Cocoa – Savings Format – 7.1kg

This DIY card is the best christmas Christmas, because it comes with a dedication and with hot chocolate for all those you love the most. You just have to cut out the silhouette of the cup and make a cut in the upper part, where we will put the cocoa envelope. Behind another layer of cardstock is glued to create the pocket. Afterwards, the cup is decorated to taste, with messages of affection, snowflakes or whatever the children want.

A Wonderland terrarium





What will you need

Crystal glass.

Polyexpan.

Glue glue.

Small Christmas trees.

White cardboard.

Marker pen.

BEST 30pcs Mini Christmas Tree Small Artificial Miniature Snowy Pine Cedar Sisal Height 12.5cm 8.5cm 6.5cm 4.5cm Decoration Party Christmas Christmas Ornaments Crafts Ornaments

This terrarium is super easy to make and will add a very Christmas DIY decoration to any room at home. Let the little ones break the polyexpan into little balls, that later it is necessary to put in the glass mixed with white glue so that they remain fixed. Once we have this winter base, we just have to paint a snowman, cut it out and stick it next to the little trees.

Christmas tree decorations





What will you need

Beans.

Tempera and brush.

Strong glue.

Rope.

Playcolor Liqüid Basic 40ml – Tempera Paint – 12 Solid Colors – 19941

If you’ve bought too many beans in bulk, make the most of them with this fun DIY. If you cannot always use stones that you collect in the park, because the important thing is that the little ones unleash their creativity, color them and make your own inventions. Help them glue the string and beans at the end to avoid drama and you have your tree decoration.

Poodles with macaroni





What will you need

White cardboard.

Children’s scissors and glue stick.

Macaronis.

White tempera and brush.

Marker pen.

Boyigog 6 Pcs Kids Craft Scissors, Preschool Training Scissors with Steel Blade and Plastic Handles

Who says poodles says cows, cats or horses. The important is draw and cut out the silhouette of your favorite animal, put on top of painting with children’s tempera and color the paste to give relief to this handicraft so animal-friendly.

Decorated wooden Christmas balls





What will you need

Wooden balls.

Metallic paint.

Masking tape.

Brush.

Belle Vous White Porexpan Balls for Crafts in 6 Sizes (Pack of 88) Pieces of Extruded Polystyrene for Crafts, Parties, Christmas and Home Decorations

Tree balls can be purchased, but the most special ones are made with love. Buy designs made of wood, plastic or polyexpan and paint them with the little ones. If you want to replicate the example in the photograph use masking tape to make the lines straight and create that geometric print.

Cardboard polar bear





What will you need

White cardboard.

Black marker.

Children’s scissors and glue.

Dancing eyes stickers.

QH-Shop Stickers Plastic Eyes Mobile Crafts Eyes for DIY Scrapbooking Crafts Toy Accessories 500 Pieces

If your little ones are fans of cutouts and drawing, this polar bear is an idea of ​​ten to change the register and put together a craft all together. They can do it themselves, so it’s a great plan if you have to telecommute or are busier.

Snowmen with bottles





What will you need

Plastic bottles.

Tempera and brushes.

Colored ties.

300 yards Satin Ribbon Double Sided Fabric Ribbon Satin Roll Silk Satin Gift Decoration Boxes Flowers Wedding Christmas 12 Colors 6mm Wide

If you want dispose of plastic bottles instead of throwing them away, save them for a long weekend like this and use them as a base for crafts with kids. With tempera and a free afternoon you can do the deco fun and DIY Christmas decorations.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Pexels, Darcy Miller, Handmade Charlotte, Lia Griffith, Crafty Morning.