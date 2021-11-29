It was one of the big surprises at the beginning of the last decade, when the brand with the three diamonds partnered with the French to launch a range of SUVs. A long commercial life that of the Mitsubishi ASX, which is drawing to an end and with a handover scheduled for 2023.

The Mitsubishi ASX It is one of the oldest models on the market. It came in 2010 as a result of an agreement between the Japanese brand and the French Peugeot and Citroën for the development and launch of a trio of compact SUVs, after a few years before the Peugeot 4007 and Citroën C-Crosser based on the Mitsubishi Outlander of the time.

A few years later, the three manufacturers reissued the Franco-Japanese alliance with the Peugeot 4008, Citroën C4 Aircross and Mitsubishi ASX. The first two have already disappeared from the market, while the third survives barely a slight facelift and a deeper restyling two years ago. But the reality is that the Japanese SUV is more than sold out, with just 5,603 units for the ASX versus 11,161 for the Eclipse Cross during the first 10 months of 2021 in Europe.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has taken the throne of the ASX

Figures that, after 11 years in production, confirm that it cries out for a replacement. Marek Vodička, Mitsubishi Public Relations Manager in the Czech Republic, confirmed this point, noting that “Really, production of the model ended at the end of last year, but the sales of the last months correspond to the units in stock manufactured, which are running out of stock “, adding that” in these circumstances, it does not make sense to keep a price list and configurator on the website, because we would confuse our customers”.

Vodička’s statements have not only remained in this part, but he has also confirmed something that we already knew, and what we had told you about. advance exclusively, last spring: «Absolutely positive, we already know that the new ASX will appear in early 2023».

Lovers of the brand with the three diamonds will have a new SUV but not so compact. The Japanese firm is forced to reorganize its offer downgrading the ASX to a lower level, where it has no presence but it is one of the most interesting on the market. The B-SUV segment It will be the future of the ASX, a future model with technology from the Rhombus giant.