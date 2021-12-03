New operators continue to join the initiatives for the Christmas campaign, which allow new users as well as existing customers, to benefit from extra advantages temporarily and that usually come in the form of free gigabytes.

At the moment, we have already known the promotions of Simyo, Lowi, Finetwork, PTV Telecom, Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, and now they are also joining Lebara and Lycamobile, from the MásMóvil group. Both operators specialized in international calls cheaper than you bet with giving gigs in a very different way.

Triple gigs free with Lebara

Lebara is the one who offers the promotion more generous and cheaper, since triple gigs free is automatically applied to all All Inclusive rates for all renewals carried out throughout the month of December, and will be valid for the following 28 days. In this way, it is possible to contract 24 GB for 10 euros, 45 GB for 15 euros, 75 GB for 20 euros, or 120 GB for 30 euros.

In all cases, it includes unlimited national calls, 1,000 minutes on international calls to 62 countries and 100 free SMS.

30 gigs free with Lycamobile

In the case of Lycamobile, the promotion does not give away as many gigs as in the case of Lebara, and in addition, it only applies the extra data at the most expensive rates. Instead, your initial advantage is that the Lycamobile promotion is apply for at least two months, while in Lebara it was born limited to the month of December, although it would not be surprising if it ends up spreading.

Lycamobile’s Christmas promotion is compatible with Globe 15 and Globe 20 rates, so a 30 GB bonus in those renewals that are carried out until January 31, 2022.

In both cases they also include unlimited national calls and 1,000 international minutes, to 68 countries, but during the months of December and January, they will have 50 GB for 15 euros or 65 GB for 20 euros. Compared to Lebara, Lycamobile is more interesting in the 15 euro range, as it includes 5 GB more in total for the same price.

With regard to the rest of the prepaid card promotions of other operators this Christmas, Vodafone continues to offer more data for 10 euros with its 27 GB, Vodafone, Orange and Lycamobile more data for 15 euros with 50 GB, and Movistar and Lebara more data for 20 euros with 75 GB.

More information | Lycamobile | Lebara.