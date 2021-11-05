In just under a year, the British firm will put on the market a sportier version of what is already considered one of the cornerstones of the brand. The Aston Martin DBX will increase its offering, but it will never reach the level of exclusivity that Mansory offers with its latest creation.

The last of the Mansory has gone through one of the models that until now had not been the subject of a tuning specialist such as the German, the Aston Martin DBX. The preparer claims to have detected a series of “deficiencies” in the British SUV that made him miss mandatory qualities in a model of its size, a more brutal sportiness that it incorporates in a special package.

Mansory has opted for a more exclusive plus: forged carbon with a marbled effect that contrasts with the glossy black finish of the bodywork and the new additions in the wheel arches that allow to hide the extra width and accommodate large ones 24 inch alloy wheels mounted on 295 / 30R24 front and 355 / 25R24 rear tires.

The rear of the Mansory Aston Martin DBX can hardly be more gross with the prominent diffuser

Mansory prints his experience on the Aston Martin DBX

Although the front has been respected to the maximum, the bumper has a completely new lower part with a spoiler on the lip that, like the rear ones placed on the gate, increase downforce at high speed. But the truth is that these are the ones that really attract attention, with an imposing wing at the base of the bumper and another placed at the top of the gate.

Inside, Mansory has also made a special mark, with perforated leather on the seats and an attractive effect on the seats, armrests and door panels combined with the striking fluorescent green. An atmosphere that attracts both attention and new features. Mansory technicians have fitted new turbochargers in the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 producing 550 hp and 700 Nm, in addition to a new engine control unit, an exhaust system now with two parallel exhausts in the center of the rear and a new air filter.

The result is a maximum power of 800 hp and maximum torque of 1000 Nm, offering truly beastly performance and a 9-speed automatic gearbox, with which the SUV accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds -of origin, it takes 4.5 seconds- and reaches a top speed of 325 km / h, compared to 290 km / h for the series production model. Its price? As is usual in Mansory, only the really interested know …