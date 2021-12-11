Fernando Alonso carried in the second free practice session on Friday a camera inside the helmet that allows us to appreciate even the last details of his riding.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix It serves to close the 2021 Formula 1 season, a campaign in which we have seen numerous actions and spectacular images.

But the renewed circuit of Yas Marina He promises to give us some more in the remaining two days of competition and the ‘eye-cam’ used by Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso in free practice is a good example of this.

And it is that, during the first day of activity in the Arab circuit, both pilots delighted us with the images of several laps of the circuit from the most realistic perspective possible: a camera located inside the helmet and at eye level.

Thanks to it, we can get an idea of ​​the poor visibility that the pilot must face due to being so low in the car, as well as on the sides of the car. cockpit and the Halo.

In the same way, we can appreciate all the parameters of the steering wheel and the modifications that the pilot has to make during the lap on a circuit in which dusk is gaining ground as the minutes go by.

Without a doubt it is a visual and sound document that is worth enjoying calmly, especially when the protagonist is an experienced and talented pilot such as Fernando Alonso.

The Spanish driver, who enjoyed a very profitable first day of practice in Abu Dhabi, hopes to end the season of his return to Formula 1 with a place in the top six of the Grand Prix, something for which Alpine appears to be ready based on initial results.

“It was a good Friday for us and I liked the changes on the track,” pointed out Fernando Alonso at the end of the first day at the renovated Yas Marina. “It is the third weekend in a row that we discovered a new circuit on Friday, so it means we can play around with the circuit a bit and try different lines to find the lap time ».

“We maximized our time on the track today in both sessions and my fastest time was eliminated in FP2, so we actually have a little more than what was shown in the end times », said the Spaniard, who finished the day with the sixth fastest time, while his teammate, Esteban Ocon, was only surpassed by Lewis Hamilton.