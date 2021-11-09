Images have been leaked where you can see a new and mysterious character that will appear in The Mandalorian season 3.

The episodes of The Mandalorian season 3 that will debut in Disney Plus in 2022. So it is normal that some leaks can already be seen and now there are images of a character with Mandalorian armor but that we had not seen before in the series of Star wars.

Here are the images that have been leaked since filming:

What do you think? The armor is bulky and rusty, yet it’s just as impressive. Leave us your comment below in the opinion section.

Although they do not provide much information, they could confirm a theory about the plot.

The Mandalorian season 3 will be different from the first two installments. Since all the chapters we’ve seen so far, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) I tried to protect Grogu (Baby Yoda) and take it to a safe place with yours. This happened in the shocking finale of the second season when Luke Skywalker He took it.

Therefore, the plot of The Mandalorian season 3 is rumored to be about how the protagonists try to rescue Mandalore of the remnants of the Empire. Since supposedly many of these Mandalorians who are scattered throughout the galaxy respond to a call that Din Djarin sends for help and that leads to an epic battle sequence with these armored warriors trying to recover their ancestral home. What will be something really shocking for all fans of the saga. Especially because of how tough and efficient these fighters are compared to the Stormtroopers they don’t usually hit every shot.

Therefore, many new characters will be needed that are under the Mandalorian armor.

The Mandalorian Season 3 does not have a release date yet, but it will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 of all the Disney Plus platform.