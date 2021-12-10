The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases trailer

Within the extensive catalog of announcements that The Game Awards has presented to us, and yet to present, one of the most anticipated was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This title was originally going to be available later this year, but it was delayed until sometime next year.

As you could see, This new preview gives us a better look at the stealth gameplay that characterizes this installment, as well as the Middle-earth locations that fans surely identified immediately, but all from a cinematic.

Via: The Game Awards.