Lenovo’s latest professional laptop is a complete craze, integrating an 8-inch touch pad with a digital pen that expands the available workspace.

The laptops for professional use They tend to monopolize many of the innovations that brands bring to the market and Lenovo ThinkBook They were not going to be an exception, although it was not a surprise either since the filter Evan Blass already gave us some details.

Within the framework of CES 2022 which, with more uncertainty than certainty is taking place in Las Vegas, the brand has presented its proposals in professional laptops with the new ThinkBook range from 2022 that stands out for the quality of the materials, lightness and its professional approach.

The flagship of this series is the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, a laptop that transmits innovation on all four sides and bets on a very crazy design to work like never before.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Processor 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Memory and storage up to 32GB of LPDDR5 | Up to 2 TB SSD Screen 17.3 “primary and 8” secondary | aspect ratio of 21:10 | Main with a resolution of 3,072 x 1,440 px and secondary of 800 x 1,280 px | 120 Hz | up to 400 nits Connectivity WiFi 6E Sound Dolby Atmos by Harman / Kardon Price 1,049 euros

Ultra-wide format that leaves more room for content creators

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 It is quite an atypical laptop for its ultra-wide 21:10 form factor. This unusual format for notebooks leaves a diagonal of 17.3-inch touch screen with IPS technology that is complemented by a 3K resolution.

This peculiar screen makes a clear nod to video content creators, who appreciate having more space for the “timeline“editing while keeping tools visible, but it is also very suitable for office automation or teleworking tasks leaving enough space to keep several documents or windows open simultaneously.

At the design level, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 maintains the same quality parameters in materials and care for portability as the rest of the references in the Lenovo ThinkBook range, with a thickness of less than 17.9 mm and a weight below 2 Kg.

Power requirements are resolved with the addition of the new batch of 12th Gen Intel Core H series processors with a capacity of SSD storage up to 2TB and one 70 Whr battery that guarantees many hours of use without having to depend on the charger.

A second 8-inch touchscreen next to the keyboard

Beyond the striking of its format, what will undoubtedly attract attention is the 8-inch screen that the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 incorporates to the right of the keyboard occupying the entire right third of the notebook.

In essence, this great Lenovo madness incorporates an 8-inch tablet as a secondary screen on which tools from the main applications with which you are working can be displayed on the main screen of the laptop, have screens of apps such as Spotify or messaging apps to have them open without taking up work space or with utilities such as a calculator.

This “integrated tablet” is perfectly compatible with Lenovo digital pen included in the notebook, so you can also draw directly on it or take notes while working without needing anything other than the notebook.

This secondary screen also allows synchronization with the smartphone, allowing you to do mirroring from the smartphone screen so you don’t have to take your hands off the laptop to search for data on your mobile.

Lenovo was not the first to integrate secondary displays into notebooks, but this concept of ultra-wide laptop with integrated touchscreen yes it is, and it looks very good.

It is estimated that the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 hitting stores in September 2022 with a predicted price from 1,049 euros.