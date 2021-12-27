2021 ends and Netflix prepares the last batch of premieres with Cobra Kai as the featured launch of the week.

Last week, Don’t Look Up, the last great premiere of 2021, arrived on Netflix, but there is still content to be launched this year and in the next few days we will have more than a dozen novelties for those who are going to spend time at home.

It has been a year full of premieres on the platform, but there are some titles that have remained as great attractions despite being known from previous years. One of the best examples is Cobra Kai, a series that from the first moment generated great expectation and that in the coming days will have its fourth season.

The year can end with the new season of Cobra Kai, a series that will premiere on Friday its new chapters on Netflix. A New Years Eve with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence? Why not?



Suffice to present the series and its main characters. But after a third season full of emotions, it is time for the two protagonists to ally with the objective of fighting against John Kreese in a tournament.

Here you can find everything we know about the new season of the series, although if you have seen Cobra Kai you will already know that there are always surprises, and an ending that leaves you wanting more. In any case, you will find more launches on the platform.

New series on Netflix

woman-fragranced coffee (T1) – December 29

(T1) – December 29 Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (T1) – December 29

(T1) – December 29 Anxious people (T1) – December 29

(T1) – December 29 Kitz (T1) – December 30

(T1) – December 30 stay by me (T1) – December 31

(T1) – December 31 Queer eye (T6) – December 31

New Movies on Netflix

Fuck 2021 – December 27

– December 27 Door to summer – December 28th

– December 28th Hilda and the King of the Mountain – December 30

– December 30 Seal team – December 31

– December 31 Bloodshot – January 1

– January 1 Chief Daddy 2: Bankruptcy – January 1

– January 1 The iron maiden – January 1

– January 1 The Lazarus Effect – January 1

In the cinematographic aspect there are no known titles, although there are some such as Door to summer that can arouse the curiosity of science fiction fans. We’ll see if we find any new treasure.

2022 will be a key year for the platform that will have even more competition, we will closely follow all its movements.