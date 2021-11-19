Hollywood’s interest in him musical cinema It is going to resurface strongly in the coming weeks, as ‘Cyrano’ and ‘West Side Story’ will soon hit theaters, two titles that are sounding strongly for the next Oscars. Before we can see ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’, The first feature film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda This is coming Friday, November 19 to Netflix after a fleeting step by a number very small of Spanish rooms.

Adaptation of a theatrical musical by Jonathan Larson, also responsible for the much more acclaimed ‘Rent’, ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’ is a film that explores the creative process and the extent to which it can consume authors. He does it in a more than remarkable way and using the best performance by Andrew Garfield to date.

Garfield’s absolute prominence

The most basic way to see the film is as a vehicle for the show of Garfield, who gives himself body and soul giving life to Larson. From the first moment he transmits that passion for creativity that has led him to spend almost a decade preparing a musical that he sees as the litmus test to see if he’s destined to succeed on Broadway.

This leads to the film being marked at all times by certain sense of urgency, that there is a very specific deadline to fulfill your dreams before you end up condemned to an existence surely much more comfortable, but also mediocre and far from any real creativity, something well reflected in the film when the protagonist accepts out of necessity a job that it goes totally against who he is.





For this reason, Garfield dominates all the sequences of ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’, Something to some extent understandable because the original musical was born as a rock monologue performed alone by Larson. It was not until the death of its author that the work was revised to give it a more traditional structure and a greater number of actors, but always with Jonathan as the undisputed protagonist.

One consequence of this is that there is certain egomaniacal element in ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’, but always being a direct consequence of that creative process that, while giving life to the protagonist, also prevents him on more than one occasion from seeing beyond that overflowing passion.

That stubbornness clashes with his fluid way of being to some degree, as if he’s caught up in an obsession with who he should be instead of taking advantage of who he really is. All this reaches its high point in one of the most fascinating sequences of the entire show in which the protagonist visits a swimming pool.

Many virtues and some snags





An unbeatable culmination of everything that had marked the film up to then, but also a great example of that ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’ tends to reach much higher heights when the intimate comes to the foreEither with the protagonist finally giving the elusive inspiration or when the more emotional side of the story is given more weight, like that sequence with Garfield accompanied only by a piano after learning something particularly dramatic. Of course, when it comes to your relationship, the thing never ends up reaching as high as it should.

That is something that is also noticeable in musical numbers, perhaps because ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’ there are not exactly those moments to amaze the viewer with a torrent of visual and emotions, of leaving the viewer disarmed before the spectacle that has just happened before their eyes. There is something – I think above all of one that happens in the protagonist’s workplace – but whoever approaches her looking mainly for that is going to end up somewhat disappointed.

Miranda seems to want to partly compensate for that through a somewhat vibrant rhythm, as if it were a song in which the rhythm can never stop and that does not find real relief until there is barely an hour to perform the work. With this I do not want to mislead you, it is not something exaggerated, but it is perceived from the first moment through montage or visual energy that tries to give the film -although in the second point perhaps it ends up being something more conventional than desirable in the treatment of the images-, using a fairly successful narrative structure -and much more marked during the first minutes- for which seeks to empower.





In return, Miranda has to make a significant sacrifice during most of ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’, And that is to let that more emotional and intimate part that I mentioned earlier have a strong enough foundation. That is something that is partially compensated for by the good work of its cast, since it is true that Garfield shines above all, but beware, for example, also of the valuable contribution of Robin of Jesus as Michael, a key character to keep the protagonist’s feet on the ground.

To all that we must add how well it works ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’ capturing the unique charm of a city like New York, but also remembering a very specific time when AIDS was wreaking havoc and some people simply saw that sooner or later they were also going to fall. Common obsessions in Larson’s work that obviously could not be missing in a musical of these characteristics, since he ended up finding himself as an artist writing about what he really knew.

In short





‘tick, tick … Boom!’ is a very good musical in which Andrew Garfield shines with his own light. There’s more to celebrate in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, but it’s also fair to acknowledge that it lacks that something that separates the things that are very worthwhile from those that are really essential.