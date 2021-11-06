The battery of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has exposed that of the new Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

When buying a new mobile device, one of the aspects that is most often valued is the battery life. The vast majority of users squeeze this feature out of their smartphones, which makes it important to have the maximum duration possible to be able to reach the end of the day without any problems. In this sense, although it is true that there are not so many differences between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, and that something similar happens with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the truth is that optimizations made at the software and hardware level in both cases affect certain characteristics, including battery life.

Battery test: this is how the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra behave on a day-to-day basis

Some time ago, we saw how the iPhone 13 Pro Max outperformed the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in a test. Nevertheless, With the arrival of the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, it is interesting to see how each one behaves in a battery test.

For it, PhoneBuff posted a video where daily actions are performed on all 3 devices simultaneously, including calls, messages, emails, music playback and even the odd game. In this way, it is possible to see how these devices behave normally.

Surprisingly, The first phone to shut down is the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, with a battery life of 8 hours and 48 minutes.. At that point, the Galaxy S21 Ultra had 13% battery remaining, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max still had 33% battery. Subsequently, it is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that turns off, after 9 hours and 28 minutes of use. However, perhaps most interestingly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was still on 25% battery by then.

In this way, it is quite clear that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has one of the best batteries on the market today, or so the battery tests show. Specific, Although the test only continued, this device managed to hold up to 12 hours and 6 minutes, thus demonstrating the great improvements made by Apple.

