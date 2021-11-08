The next November 9 Xiaomi will unveil its new POCO M4 Pro 5G, a device that will come to renew the well-known POCO M3 Pro 5G as one of the entry phones to the range of products of the Asian firm to which, and completely unexpectedly, it will accompany a new variant of the POCO F3.

And it is that this has been confirmed by the company itself through a poster published through its social networks, showing that tomorrow we will also see a new version of the known POCO F3 of which we know practically nothing.

The POCO F3 returns with an unexpected renewal

“The real beast is coming back”. This is the phrase with which POCO has announced the arrival of a new and unexpected variant of the POCO F3, a device that was presented in March of this same year 2021, and how good results it has left in the company’s sales figures as one of the benchmarks in value for money terminals in the Android market.





Not much is known about this device, beyond the hope that it may be a small internal renovation of the POCO F3, with slightly updated hardware, new storage versions and, who knows, some new color variant for its design.

As we tell you, the presentation event of the POCO M4 Pro 5G and POCO F3 It will take place on November 9 at 12:00 in the Spanish morning (at 20:00 (GMT +8) in China) And, as the company has announced, it will last approximately one hour.





Of course, we remind you that this presentation can be followed through Twitter, Facebook and YouTube so, In just 24 hours we will be able to tell you all the news that POCO has prepared for us.