With the impulse of virtual and augmented reality, different virtual spaces have been developed in the digital environment that present an alternate reality to the physical world in which we live, where there is a variation of the environment, personality and consumption, therefore It’s no wonder brands are beginning to see the metaverse as a potential marketing strategy.

The metaverse that everyone talks about today is characterized by the creation and reconstruction of a person through their own avatar who can own unique objects and experience social experiences that they do not know in their real life. Everything, starting from what is called web 3.0.

The fact of being able to evoke, not only video games, but concerts, activations, catwalks, showrooms or virtual meetings makes this technology the best futuristic trend for marketing, since all industries, from film to music, television, sports, fashion, art, tourism, education or automotive are already developing their own efforts to belong to the digital “space” world in which they can attract an unknown and new consumer through imaginative and even sensory experiences.

The metaverse narrative: what makes it attractive

Prioritize the personalization and identity of the users.

Mix physical and virtual reality activities.

Convert spaces into comprehensive interaction networks.

It gives a sense of belonging and possession of exclusive and valuable objects (NFT’s).

Merge experiences from different virtual environments in the same avatar.

The experiences can turn into actual purchases of physical or digital objects.

The repetition of actions and virtual spaces is encouraged.

It raises new marketing models and new types of consumer.

Expand the scope of new users and needs to satisfy.

Marks in the metaverse

Adidas. The globally recognized clothing and shoe brand announced this week its partnership with Coinbase and an investment within The Sandbox, the latter corresponding to a video game for iOS and Android in which users can test the products before buying them and even design their own virtual models within the construction of Adidas’s own metaverse, where, in addition, minigames are contemplated to win NFT’s.

Nike. Thanks to the Roblox virtual gaming platform, fans of the brand will be able to connect to Nikeland to dress their avatars with shoes, clothing and backpacks. In a minigame system similar to that of Adidas, Nikeland will offer rewards with blue ribbons (which gives them building materials) and gold medals (to unlock virtual products). This game promises a free experience for young and old alike.

Dyson. With the implementation and promotion of virtual reality, the cosmetic electronics brand launched a virtual exhibition dedicated to the experience and testing for its most loyal consumers, with a simple metaverse system, through Oculus headphones, which allows remote testing and digitally the hair dryers, straighteners and beauty styles they offer.

Verizon. Before the Super Bowl, the telecommunications company helped develop a virtual copy of the stadium for Fornite Creative, with which they managed to unite the community of fans in the distance. The company also paid some players from the National Football League as a way to activate their metaverse, as they were paired with users to play in unique and live Twitch competitions.

Van’s. In order not to go out of the trend, this famous brand launched its virtual skate park on Roblox so that users could try tricks and earn points during the game, acquiring items such as virtual shoes and skateboard customization.

Coca Cola. Non-fungible tokens was the contribution of the most famous soft drink in the world. With virtual clothing, including a “wearable jacket” for the avatars within the virtual world of Decentraland, Coca Cola even hosted a Rooftop Party on the platform.

NASCAR. The world’s most famous automobile association announced a digital car on Roblox this month; Players will be able to buy uniforms for their avatars and run on the track like professionals, they will even be victims of consumption promoted by developers with a system that is proof of “metaverse influencers”.

Gucci. With the same strategy, implemented by almost all brands in the foray of the metaverse, the luxury brand entered Roblox with a precise marketing objective: to sell NFT’s, but with the feature and plus that the limited edition “Gucci Collection” offers to the avatars, including their most sought-after bags, glasses and hats.

The metaverse beyond Zuckerberg

Although it has been a viral topic for more than a month and at the center of the digital conversation, the term “metaverse” did not originate with the announcement of Mark Zuckerberg and the transformation of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Virtual space first appeared in 1992, when Neal Stephenson published his science fiction novel Snow Crash, in which humans interact with software agents as avatars in a three-dimensional space that is, precisely, a metaphor for the real world.

However, although the term was defined in that area, the idea of ​​virtual reality was already being discussed in the early 1980s, when a futuristic internet became visible that would become a space with different rules than those known. People could escape their reality and become what they dream of and even meet their digital idols.

Today, with technological development, the metaverse continues to be the great bet of the industry; its breadth ranges from a new business model to narrow and personalized activation practices.

