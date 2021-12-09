This Christmas, we are sure that under more than one tree a smartwatch will be waiting for the most athletes. It has become one more routine companion since it helps us to get to know our body during exercise.

One of the most versatile models is the Huawei Watch Fit as it controls disciplines such as walking, running, swimming, cycling, mountaineering, triathlon and basketball.





Huawei Watch Fit New Edition Sakura Pink Smartwatch

Now you can get it in The English Court for 79 euros (before 109 euros). It has an autonomy of 13 days and incorporates GPS, AI heart rate algorithm and innovative sensors.

It has a waterproof 5 ATM with 6 motion sensors and with more than 90 training options. It is compatible with mobile devices so you receive notifications of incoming calls, SMS, alarm etc. In addition, it has an ovulation, stress and sleep quality record to know your physical condition off the tracks.

It is available in several colors and also with a screen with vision facing the sunlight.

