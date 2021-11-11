The Homtruck truck could make things very difficult for Tesla in the future. This is this product of innovation.

Sustainable mobility is reaching all markets, but the truth is that the rate of penetration is not following the same rate in the multiple sectors of which it is composed. Following this trend, that of the automobile offers multiple electrical solutions. Something similar happens with the moped and motorcycle market. Now, what to say about other variants designed for the transport of goods?

This is, without a doubt, the subject of conventional manufacturers. The lack of innovations has meant that this market niche has not been enthusiastic about the battery-based proposal. Now, however, it seems that this concept is beginning to make sense. Companies like Tesla, Volvo or Mercedes-Benz are beginning to show bets without internal combustion engines. However, there are no commercialization dates for these developments.

The Geely group, a business holding company owned by Volvo itself, has created the Homtruck, a purely electric truck that is being developed to serve an ever increasing demand in the segment. The rise in the cost of fuels is affecting the market and, for this reason, doubts are beginning to arise about the convenience or not of the arrival of batteries. This also coincides with the presence of a much more renewed technology in this regard.

The Homtruck represents a new form of transport whose main objective is to reduce the cost of travel, the provision of much more favorable mechanics from the point of view of sustainability and, above all, the perception of being before a new generation of differential vehicles from Asia. It is, therefore, a whole declaration of intent to show how far the industry has advanced in China.

So, let’s see what are the main qualities of this product, why it can be a serious alternative to other options like the Tesla Semi and, above all, to what extent the electrical project can be viable in terms of freight transport. And you, do you think it is a copy traced to the version created in the first place by Tesla? Without a doubt, there are several brushstrokes on the bodywork that remind us of this model.

Homtruck, the Geely group’s option to compete with the Tesla Semi

Several years ago years we know news of the Tesla Semi. However, the truth is that it has only delayed its entry into the assembly line. Since then, we have been facing a series of projects that have never materialized. Is the Homtruck from Farizon Auto, a Geely subsidiary, the alternative to the model expected to arrive from Palo Alto? Here are the keys to this.

As can be seen, we are faced with a tractor unit that stands out, above all, for how cozy it is in relation to to the classic concept of this cabin. It is striking to see how it has, among other solutions, its own single bed, shower and toilet. In addition, thanks to the provision of electrical technology, it is possible to incorporate a refrigerator, a kettle, a stove and a small washing machine. All this is a space designed to cover all needs.

However, its main quality lies in the provision of a technology based on artificial intelligence. As a result, the driver performs the role of an operator, who ensures that the autonomous driving system works perfectly. In this way, we are faced with a technology that is designed to work through sensors and cameras located at multiple angles provided in the body.

A technology that stands out for the role of the theoretical conductor

It is important to bear in mind that we are faced with a proposal that bases its differentiation on its futuristic conception. If its potential production is confirmed, we would not see the first units delivered until sometime in 2024. However, taking into account the current situation, it is most possible that we would have to think more about its launch in 2025 or later. It is a project that, as you can see, does not have a great commercial history for the concept.

Even so, why is it worth seeing that these types of bets exist? Sooner or later, the commercial vehicle industry will have to adapt to new trends in mobility. The ecological transition is something that will have even greater travel if possible in the coming years, so it is essential to find alternative options, too, in the truck market. Even so, according to Electrek, your presentation is not expected to go ahead.

Are unknown data related to their autonomy or aspects related to its dynamics. Even your autonomous driving system can be called into question considering the current legal limitations! Even so, the commitment to the future of the Geely group subsidiary shows the work that is being done in this regard.

