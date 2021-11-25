It may be one of the best gifts for Apple users, and now you can get the HomePod mini very cheaply.

The HomePod mini is Apple’s start to the affordable smart speaker market and now it can be yours at an incredible discount. It has just been updated with new colors while maintaining its price, but if you take advantage of this MediaMarkt offer, you can take it home with 15 euros discount.

The HomePod mini is a spectacular speaker, perfect for all Apple users. And if for the 99 euros that it has of official price it is already worth it, now that it goes down at 85 euros it is an even more recommended purchase.

If you want a nice Christmas present for an Apple userFew options are better value for money than the HomePod mini, and now you can get it much cheaper. This offer is available in White and Space Gray.

HomePod mini Specifications

The HomePod mini is a great speaker in a very compact size. You can make use of Siri and it is ideal if you have Apple devices in your home to listen to music, control lights and other devices.

Dimensions 8.43 cm high by 9.79 cm wide.

Weight 345 g.

Full-range driver and two passive radiators to reproduce deep bass and clear highs.

Custom acoustic waveguide for a 360 degree sound field.

Acoustically transparent fabric.

Computational audio to adjust the sound in real time.

Set of four microphones to use Siri from afar.

Multi-zone sound with AirPlay 2.

Compatible with stereo pair.

Screen with touch controls.

Wifi 802.11n and Bluetooth 5.0.

The HomePod mini has changed Apple’s strategy in the smart speaker market with a very affordable device. It is even advisable to buy two to pair them and have a more than interesting sound system.

