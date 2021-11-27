This is one of the most traditional options as far as iPhone cases are concerned. It is made of liquid silicone, providing a appearance very similar to those of the official Apple options, although without the apple logo, obviously. This material provides a durable two-layer construction to make it really resistant not only to possible scratches, but to the impacts that it may suffer.

As we said, it has a very clean design in which you can only see the color of the cover itself, for which you have a good palette where you can choose the one you like the most. You also have to bear in mind that it is very easy to clean, you will only need a damp cloth to remove the remains of dirt that it may acquire with normal use.

JETech Case Compatible with iPhone 13 mini

One of the options that all users should have in their collection of iPhone cases is this, a good transparent case. What’s more has enough protection as to keep the device very safe inside it practically against any blow or accident that it may suffer.

Is made of PC and TPU, two common materials in the construction of this type of accessories. Its design prevents watermarks from being left on the back and side of the device. By having the raised bezels on the camera module, it offers fantastic protection so that the two lenses of the iPhone 13 mini cannot suffer any damage.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Magnetic Case

Spigen is one of the manufacturers that takes care of Apple devices the most through the different accessories that it manufactures for them. This case is no exception as combines two of the key features that we have mentioned before. On the one hand you will have a transparent cover, which will allow you to appreciate the original aesthetics of the iPhone and on the other you will also have the possibility of using the MagSafe technology.

Speaking of MagSafe, Spigen offers the possibility of choosing the case with the color of the magnetic ring in two colors, black and white, as well as the edges of the same, which are available in white, black and crystal pink. It also has raised bezels to protect both the screen and the dual camera module.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

We finish the section of silicone covers with the alternative best known to all users, and it’s Apple’s own official silicone case. In this case we have chosen the Red color, which is the famous PRODUCT RED, with which Apple donates a part of the profits to the fight against AIDS, something that has been common for many years.

The touch of this case is unmatched, and although its price is higher than the rest of the usual options, the experience you will have with this case is difficult to achieve with others. In addition, as it cannot be otherwise, it also has MagSafe technology, so you can use all the accessories that have this technology without any problem.

Leather covers

We put aside the silicone cases, and now we are going to talk about the famous leather cases for the iPhone. Obviously, these cases are inevitably more expensive than the more traditional silicone or case options, given the material of manufacture of the same. However, the reality is that the experience that these types of covers give you and the touch they have is a joy. Here we talk about some of them.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

We finish the section on silicone cases with the Apple option, and we begin the section on leather cases also with the option that the Cupertino company puts on the table to all users. Without a doubt, this is one of the highest quality covers you can choose to keep your iPhone 13 mini well protected, as the quality of the skin is fantastic.

Is made with European leather that has been tanned and refined under a special process. The softness to the touch is undoubtedly one of the hallmarks of this case. It has MagSafe technology, so you can use all compatible accessories without any problem, and in this case we have chosen the Ocher color case, although it is available in different finishes.

Mujjo Leather Wallet Case

Another of the manufacturers that manufactures one of the best leather cases for iPhone, in this case for the iPhone 13 mini is Mujjo. The option we are talking about right now also has a special feature, and that is provides a small compartment on the back where users can save their different cards.

This case is available in up to three different colors, such as blue, black and brown, which are ideal for, next to the skin, give that elegant touch to your device. The quality of the leather of this case is spectacular, providing a fantastic softness to the touch that provides a very pleasant user experience.

Mujjo Leather Case for iPhone 13 mini

Let’s go with another option from Mujjo, which really It is practically the same case that we told you about before, with the difference that in this case you will not have the rear compartment to store your cards and carry them together with the iPhone. However, the case itself is exactly the same, which means that the quality of the leather is truly marvelous.

In this case it is also available in three different colorsOn the one hand, the typical brown of the leather covers, the classic black and a very elegant Monaco blue. The skin in addition to being a material very soft to the touch, it also protects the iPhone from all possible bumps it may suffer, as well as from unwanted scratches from daily use.

Give it more protection with these robust cases

We have already talked about the silicone covers, also the leather ones, and finally, we have to pay attention to those covers that provide extra protection to the device. Aimed at those users who are going to have their iPhone too exposed to shocks and want to make sure that it will remain in perfect condition at all times.

Dexnor iPhone 13 mini case

Without any doubt, if you want to have your iPhone fully protected, this case provided by the Dexnor brand is ideal for it. Not only does it provide you with protection for the back of the iPhone, but it also tIt also has a front able to protect the screen while maintaining the characteristic tactile properties.

In addition, it has a kickstand so you can place the iPhone on any surface when you wear this cover. Both for the material with which it is made and for the reinforcements that it has on the sides, your iPhone will always be perfectly protected from all scratches and blows to which it may be exposed due to daily use.

SUPCASE iPhone 13 mini case

If something transmits this case to you as soon as you see it, it is, without a doubt, protection, that is the greatest pillar that is able to offer to users who opt for it. Not only is it a case that protects the back of the iPhone, but it also has a front part for the screen, that is, you will have your device fully protected on all sides.

Count with one double layer design that allows users to be completely calm when it comes to protecting their iPhone. It is also available in two different colorsOn the one hand the classic black, and on the other a blue color that closely resembles the peaceful blue of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Black Rock – Rugged Carbon Housing

We end up with a case that, although it is somewhat more minimalist than the two alternatives that we proposed previously, still offers all users a fantastic protection for the iPhone. It is made of carbon fiber, a material that above all will protect your device, but also, it has some very striking reinforcements along the sides of the same, to absorb all the possible falls that it can suffer.

What’s more, the design is very attractive, creating a perfect combination of protection in a case that at first glance seems very minimalist. This case has been tried and tested in case of falls, being able to guarantee its maximum protection capacity to the iPhone. Therefore, if you were looking for an option that is aesthetically beautiful but at the same time will give your device that extra protection you need, this is your choice.

Which one do we like the most?

As we usually do in this type of compilation, the moment comes when we tell you which is, from our point of view, the best option within each of the categories into which we have divided these iPhone 13 cases. mini. However, we want to emphasize that it is simply our personal taste, that you can be in line with yours or not, so we encourage you to choose, based on your needs, the cover that best service I can give you. Here are our preferences.