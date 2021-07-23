Actor Norman Reedus reveals that the plot of the film trilogy of The walking dead with Andrew Lincoln as the protagonist are in the air

Norman Reedus is unaware of plans to join the co-star of The walking dead, Andrew Lincoln, on the big screen, and says that the story of the Rick Grimes movie trilogy is “in the air”. Reedus, who will appear soon in the 24 episodes of the ending of the nurse series and in the announced spin-off of the series with Daryl and Carol, reveals that he knows nothing about the spin-off film that follows Rick’s story to the years following his disappearance in season 9 of the series.

Talking to Brandon Davis about ComicBook before the panel The Walking Dead Season 11 on the San Diego Virtual Comic-Con This coming Saturday, Reedus shared that he would like a Daryl and Rick reunion on the big or small screen:

“I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on with the movies right now. I hear different responses from different groups ”, Reedus said. “So I think what the movie is going to be is still up in the air. I think… he’s changed his perspective a couple of times. I don’t know anything about it. I’m just going to go on that ”.

In seasons 9 and 10, Daryl spends more than six years searching for Rick’s body after his apparent death in a bridge explosion. Whenever or wherever it happens, Reedus said: “I want a Rick and Daryl reunion.”

“I don’t want it to be for nothing. I don’t want it to be cheap. I want it to be something real ”Reedus added, calling the brotherhood between Rick and Daryl “One of the most powerful relationships on the show, and for me personally, one of my favorite relationships to perform.”

The content director of TWD Universe, Scott Gimple, who oversees the franchise and writes the screenplay for the film’s trilogy with the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, previously said about a meeting of Daryl and Rick: “I can not rule it out”.

“The kind of stories we can tell, the canvas is getting much, much bigger”Gimple said from Hall H at Comic-Con 2019. “The sky is the limit for The Walking Dead and all these characters will have rich stories, and we will tell them in many ways”.

In 2018, Reedus and McBride each signed a “Franchise / universe” three years with AMC Networks, allowing them “Move freely” throughout the TWD Universe and appear in secondary shots of the main show, including movies. By September 2020, AMC revealed that Reedus and McBride would be meeting with the current showrunner of The walking dead, Angela Kang, for the spin-off of the road-show in the works for an expected premiere in 2023.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC.