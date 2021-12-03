The Boys, one of the most popular superhero series of the moment, is preparing its third season. This is known from the future of the Amazon Prime Video show.

Superhero movies invaded movie theaters years ago. Since 2008, when the film universes were formed, the wave began. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that the production companies decided to enter the series market. Some, following the normal tone, and others, like The Boys, exceeding all expectations.

The show is not your typical superhero show, rather it seeks criticism from the superhero world, the corruption that is handled internally and much more.

These points have been addressed throughout the program, now, the next season, currently playing, will touch on some interesting points.

The creator of the series, Eric Kripke, was opened and expressed about what is coming for the project. The new characters are one of the key points in the new part. Also, there is much to come …

«I mean all of them! I mean, I think everyone has amazing things to do. I mean season 3 is fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but the team he was part of, which is called Payback.

For its part, Laurie holden plays Crimson countess and there are a lot of others heroes they are incredible. So kind of see who he was Seven before Seven. And what was the life of Vought? In the history of Vought, what was it like in the 60s, 70s and 80s? Delving into the history of the world, not only in the present, has been a lot of fun »mentioned the creative.

Now, the next installment does not have a release date yet, but it is known that it will be on the streaming platform in 2022. Thus, more information is awaited.

Source: The Illuminerdi