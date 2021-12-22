The Punisher receives new series and new logo

In 2022 Marvel Comics starts a new era for Frank Castle, who will undertake a definitive journey within his history of the Marvel Universe with the Punisher series, led by Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta

A new era reaches the pages of the Punisher, who after four decades in the Marvel Universe will receive a touch-up to his image. In March 2022, Marvel Comics will launch the first of 13 issues of Punisher, a saga of the authorship of Jason Aaron, where Frank Castle will find his definitive journey, through a new series and a new logo.

In February 1973 the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man # 129 saw the debut of Frank Castle, who became known as The Punisher.

This mercenary was characterized from the beginning, in addition to its great lethality, it is the skull that he carries on his chest, inspired by the TOTENKOPF, a symbol represented by a skull on the crossing of two tibias, used by the Germanic tribes, which faced death situations.

“After writing The Punisher over the years, I’ve always been fascinated by the character of Frank Castle. What moments made him the Punisher, even before that fateful day in the park? And how far will he go to win the war that has consumed his life? Spoiler: as far as necessary“Said Jason Aaron in words that the official Marvel website picks up.

In recent years law enforcement agencies used the Punisher logo, especially the police, a fact that has been criticized by Gerry Conaway, creator of the antihero.

“The vigilante antihero is fundamentally a critique of the justice system, an example of social failure. So when cops put Punisher skulls on their cars or military members wear Punisher patches, they are basically allying themselves with an enemy of the system … They are adopting a rebellious mentality, whether you think the Punisher is justified or not, whether you admire his ethics, he is a rebel. A criminal. The police should not make a criminal their symbol“

New series, new logo

To settle the controversies with the police and the armed forces, which adopted the first Frank Castle logo despite criticism from Marvel authors and illustrators and from different publishing houses, The Punisher received a new logo, by Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta

Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski defined this new Punisher series as one of the series that will address important aspects of Frank Castle’s life.

“The story Jason tells, a truly epic tale of darkness, violence, and elections, can only be told with the Punisher at its core. This series will build on Frank’s legacy and introduce us to a side of him we’ve never seen before. Before, setting the stage for an evolution that we will find was inevitable”.

Source: Marvel

Frank Castle rips Marvel history to shreds

Frank Castle’s own future, once the Punisher and now the twisted Cosmic Ghost Rider, is trapped in the past!

After going back in time and trying to kill Thanos as a baby, Castle gave up on altering the course of history. But when that past hits Earth with the birth of the Fantastic Four, how could you resist getting in on the fun?

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico have for you Marvel Basics – Revenge of Cosmic Ghost Rider, a crazy adventure from the mind of Donny Cates and Dennis Hopeless that you cannot miss

