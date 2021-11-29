The history of the Renault 4

Like Citröen with its 2CV or FIAT with its Panda, Renault bet on the market for affordable practical cars. The ‘R4’ or ‘4 Latas’, as it is still popularly known, is linked to the memories of millions of families and here we remember their history.

This same year it was 60 years since the birth of one of the most important cars of the second half of the 20th century: the renault 4. A car that adopted a very similar approach to that of the Citroën 2CV or the FIAT / SEAT Panda, that is to say, affordable, spartan, versatile and very resistant even in the rural environment.

Such is the relevance of the R4 that the French brand recently celebrated its anniversary with the launch of the Air4, a flying ‘4 Cans’. But as we all know, this modest family car born in the 1960s has not gone down in history for its speed, power or sophistication.

Throughout their 31 years of permanence in the market (from 1961 to 1992), they were sold 8,135,424 units manufactured in 28 different countries. It was even marketed in more than 100. There is no doubt that the idea presented by Pierre Dreyfus, CEO of Renault for 20 years, was a success.

Renault 3

The history of the R4 actually begins with its predecessor, the Renault 3, which was only marketed for two years before being retired for the benefit of our protagonist.

The R3 was actually a less powerful and slightly cheaper version that served as the starting point for the R4. Much more than that, actually, since the similarities were numerous, both mechanically and aesthetically. They both assumed a turning point in the history of Renault, as they were the first to move all the mechanics to the front, radically breaking with the heritage of the Renault 4CV and Dauphine.

In 1956, Dreyfus presented his project to the Renault board of directors: a small, multi-purpose car that was affordable for modest families and allowed to move easily in the countryside. The main premises in the mechanical section were configured through a small four-cylinder engine placed in the front position, closed-circuit cooling with expansion tank, also front-wheel drive and torsion bar suspensions.

“A car must stop being reduced to two seats and a trunk. I want volume! »said Dreyfus, and the design team led by Robert Barthaud created a new car concept with the outlines set by Dreyfus. A versatile vehicle was in the making, suitable for driving in the city, in the country, during the week, on the weekend, to go to work or on vacation … a car that will appeal to men and women alike.

In 1958 the project was given the green light, which was renamed 112, but which is known as Marie-Chantal to keep its development a secret. A year later, the Renault 4 has traveled millions of kilometers in various countries of the world and conditions. The final phase of its development is underway.

Launched in 1961

On September 21, 1961, the Renault 4 is presented worldwide at the Frankfurt International Motor Show with four initial versions: R4, R4L, R4L Superconfort and the most basic, R3. Shortly after, the R4T version with a van body would be launched.

To make it popular quickly, Renault is bringing 200 units to Paris for display next to the Eiffel Tower, allowing nearly 60,000 Parisians to see it first-hand. It is the beginning of a great commercial success.

Priced at 350,000 francs, the Renault 4 captivates users with its flat-floor interior, its wide tailgate and its modular rear bench. In addition, its greater ground clearance and long-travel suspension made it ideal for rural areas. A car for everything that soon challenged the veteran Citröen 2CV.

The first engines used were small blocks of 603 cm³ for the R3 and 747 cm³ for the different versions of the R4, offering both powers between 23 and 27 CV.

Soon the R3 ceases to be produced and the R4 Super arrives with an 845 cm³ engine and 30 CV, mechanics that would later be extended to the rest of the range. The large top-hinged tailgate arrives in 1963, giving the car even more versatility. There is also a synchronized transmission and the first limited edition: the R4 Parisienne launched in collaboration with the magazine Elle.

In March 1964, the 500,000th unit is sold and individual reclining seats are introduced, in addition to the 4×4 version to further enhance its off-road qualities. Already in 1965, the name of the car leaves the R and officially becomes Renault 4.

Cult car

The passing of the years, as well as its commercial success, allow the gradual introduction of various improvements at all levels, which means that the popularity of the Renault 4 does not decline or even increase.

In 1966, the one million unit was sold and two years later there were already two million cars on the market. During this period the four speed manual gearbox and relevant aesthetic changes such as the integration of the headlights in the front grille, a more complete and clearer dashboard or a new interior of the doors. It also inherits the front axle of the Renault 6 and the ‘Targa’ version with a folding roof is launched: the Renault 4 Plen Air.

Coinciding with the three million units sold, the Renault 4 takes another step in its consolidation as a cult vehicle by appearing in the film Traffic, by the French director Jacques Tati.

Euro 1

Over the years, Renault maintains its sustained but constant update rate. Little by little the power of the motors is increased until reaching the 34 CV of the TL and GTL versions, launched in the mid and late 1970s. The Renault 6 continues to give mechanical elements to its little brother, who also receives a limited competition edition called Coupe de France Renault Cross ElfA championship that gathered up to 60 cars in each race and lasted no less than 10 years.

In 1975 the wipers with automatic return to their position arrived, in 1976 a three-phase alternator and the version Safari. In 1977, five million units were sold, a record for a French car, and the following year the Renault 4 GTL arrived, the most appreciated version of this successful vehicle with its 34 HP of power and 6.3 liters of consumption in traffic. urban.

With the end of the decade, our protagonist conquers the Rally Paris-Dakar with the brothers Bernad and Claude Marreau arriving in second position aboard a Renault 4 Sinpar 4×4 and already in 1980 the tubeless tires and automatic seat belts for the rear seats arrived in the top-of-the-range version, the GTL.

Well into the 80s, the Renault 4 continues to receive improvements, but it is also beginning to stop being sold in some European countries. Its definitive end takes place in 1992 after having surpassed the barrier of eight million sales. The reason? the new anti-pollution regulation imposed by Europe, Euro 1, would too expensive the renovation of such an old model, so Renault decides to focus on the more modern Renault Supercinco, Renault 19 and the later Renault Mégane, among others.

30 years later, the Renault 4 is still present in the automotive world through numerous fan clubs, restorations and festivals that honor its existence and contribute to its durability. The 4L Trophy They gather lovers of the R4, known as «Trelleurs», to compete in raids all over the world, while others put their Renault 4’s capabilities to the test during Meeting 4L International. Long live ‘4 Cans’!

The interior of the first Renault 4 was very spartan.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Renault 4 Guy Hatchback Bodywork 5 doors Setting Longitudinal front engine and front wheel drive Long 3609 mm Width 1485 mm Height 1532 mm Distance between axis 2347 mm Brakes Front and rear drum

The Renault 4 was a revolution in its time for its great modularity and space.

