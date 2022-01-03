The 2022 grid will feature a phenomenal combination of experience and talented youth. Carlos Sainz, who is in the middle ground, admits that he particularly enjoys three riders of the new generation.

Since his debut in 2015, Carlos Sainz has gained a lot of experience and is currently one of the drivers on the grid who combines youth with veterancy against others like Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at one end o Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and George Russell in the other one.

And precisely these last three are his favorite drivers when it comes to battling on the track, as he considers them as clean as they are talented inside the car.

“I feel capable of fighting anyone, for sure”

“I enjoy fighting guys like Charles (Leclerc), Lando (Norris) and George (Russell) when he gets in the Mercedes next season. It is a generation of pilots who, although not exactly the same age as them, I enjoy fighting with them », says Carlos Sainz.

«I think they are at a very good level, but in a way they also manage to stay clean on the track and create good battles. This year, if you look at the center of the grid and the way we have managed to behave and compete, it has been really positive, “recalls Sainz, who this year has seen them with them on several occasions.

«We will see if next year, if we all fight for higher bets, we can keep it well because personally I really enjoy it. But I feel capable of fighting against anyone, sure, “he says, confident.

Give a step forward

But, to beat anyone or, at least, stand up, it is imperative that Ferrari do their part. Y Carlos Sainz he imagines doing his own thing.

“I ask the 2022 car to be easy to drive, to go like a rocket and to be at the top,” he says. «The rest is up to me, I adapt well to any car and I work on it in the simulator. I have tried the new car and it is very different in the way you drive it. It will be difficult to drive, very different, for example not so comfortable in balance in the curve. And it will be fast, but difficult.

«Next year I would like to fight to be at the top and I would love to experience that feeling of being in the battle for my first victory and also for a championship. If it will happen or not, no one knows, but we would like to fight for victories, “concludes the Madrid native, who will start the 2022 Formula 1 preseason with the rest of the drivers at the end of February.