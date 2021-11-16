Sam Jadallah, Head of Home Services at Apple, has announced that he is leaving the company through his LinkedIn profile (via MacRumors). Jadallah joined Apple in February 2019, after working for Microsoft and founding Otto, his own smart lock brand.

A remarkable contribution and changes on the horizon

As the head of the home division, Jadallah was the head of HomeKit, a platform that is evolving while we expect a little big revolution in the sector. Jadallah says goodbye to Apple with these words:

This is a farewell to Apple. I am so grateful for the friendships that will last and the opportunity to shape and create new capabilities for individuals and households around the world. As a corporate executive, investor, and entrepreneur, it was a pleasure being an entrepreneur within Apple and creating products at scale.





While we do not know the reasons for the executive’s departure, we have long heard rumors about a major change in the household division within Apple. Hybrid devices between the HomePod mini and the iPad, rumored by Mark Gurman, or the continuous reference to homeOS, an operating system currently non-existent, in job offers, are signs of it.

During Jadallah’s stay at Apple the company has evolved HomeKit with the inclusion of security camera recordings in iCloud, improvements in controls and the redesign of the Home app in watchOS 8. It has also brought automations, adaptive lighting, the ability to store house keys in the Wallet app and even a Siri API on third-party devices.

For now, we do not know who will replace Jadallah in command of the household division at Apple. What we do know is that this is a division that is gaining more and more importance, so we should soon see a new manager and even begin to sense changes.