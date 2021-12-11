Microsoft It has already revealed all the games that will arrive on its consoles Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next week. One of the releases consists of the expected arrival of Among Us on Xbox consoles, in addition to the new Image & Form game with The Gunk, the indie jewel that ends with the most anticipated releases of 2021.

Starting Tuesday, December 14 Among Us comes to Xbox consoles and the Xbox Game Pass service, with options to play online or via local Wi-Fi with 4 and up to 15 players. Although it has been on the market for a couple of years, the popularity of Among Us exploded during the covid-19 pandemic and since then it has had millions of players.

Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders takes us to China during the Tang dynasty, in the role of detective Di Renjije, who is asked by Empress Wu Zetian to solve the mystery of the murdered women in prison. This Chinese mystery game is ideal for fans of murder dramas.

On Wednesday, December 15, we will see the launch of the metroidvania Record of Lodoss War – Deelit in Wonder Labytinth –, an action game developed under the supervision of Ryo Mizuno. This new game presents the previously unknown history of Deelit and the events that led to Record of Lodoss War: Diadem of the Covenant.

The next day we will see the launch of The Gunk, developed by Image & Form Games, the creators of Steamworld Dig. This third-person action adventure game introduces us to space transporters in search of valuable resources exploring a virgin planet. However, while exploring they must fight a toxic parasite: the Gunk.

These are the biggest Xbox releases for the coming week, including the latest major releases from Xbox Game Pass for 2021 as The Gunk and Among Us.