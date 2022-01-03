The Game Awards gala took place in December, this being the place and time chosen by SEGA to show Sonic Frontiers in motion, the title of the hedgehog that we had a teaser about months ago, but about which we hardly knew anything beyond from its launch in 2022 on the different current and last generation consoles.

In this way, this being the 30th anniversary of the hedgehog, many have wondered why we have not had a new hedgehog game beyond the remaster of Sonic Colors, which did not finish curdling due to multiple technical problems that it presented. Be that as it may, far from lowering desires and expectations, there are many who look forward to the arrival of Sonic Frontiers, which could arrive next November.

Be that as it may, the doubt of the absence of a game during 2021 has not been long in coming, thus giving rise to a question and answer session by SEGA with its investors, the answer has come to light. And it must be said that, as many had been speculating, it was what was expected.

Sonic Frontiers delayed to polish title quality

It has to be said that SEGA has indicated that the title was planned for 2021, so that it coincided with the 30th anniversary of the hedgehog. Nevertheless, a series of tests with the game through external evaluations led them to delay their arrival at stores, since with this they have the objective of improve title quality.

In fact in SEGA they state that it will turn into a good game and they have high expectations with it, to the point that they are confident of exceeding the sales of Sonic Forces during its first year.

Be that as it may, this type of movement is appreciated, since the decision to release Sonic The Hedgehog in 2006 regardless of how it was It was the beginning of the hedgehog’s decline and the loss of fan confidence in the brand.

For the rest, it only remains to add that Sonic Frontiers to Launch Christmas 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.