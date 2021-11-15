Take note and start putting order in your bedroom, you will learn to be organized in a two by three way!
Do you want to organize yourself better and don’t know where to start? We tell you how to be a much more organized girl
By Psic. Danyela Gutierrez
The guide you need to be more organized
IT’S ALWAYS TIME TO PRACTICE SELF-CARE
Healthy habits or healthy routines are those behaviors that we perform frequently, almost every day, that are part of our life and benefit us or provide us with not only physical, but also mental and emotional health.
“DO NOT LEAVE FOR TOMORROW WHAT YOU CAN DO TODAY”
Sometimes we bring our heads saturated with thousands of earrings, and new things are added to the point that it seems impossible to move forward. If you are in that situation, get down to work and put the lag behind. Start a more organized life and say goodbye to chaos.
HOW TO GO FROM A CHAOTIC LIFE TO THE PEACE PROVIDED BY ORDER?
- Although it may seem like an impossible task, small steps make a difference. Set goals, make a poster with a first objective and meet it as soon as possible, that will serve as a guide.
- Stay optimistic. Positive thoughts make life easier.
- Be responsible and respect your decisions.
- Leave perfectionism aside. Do the best you can and learn from your mistakes.
CHALLENGES THAT WILL MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER CLEAN YOUR SPACE
Separate the useful things from the unhelpful. If you have a closet full of clothes, no matter how many organizers you put, it will remain the same. If you have not occupied something for more than a year, say goodbye, sell it or donate it, you will make someone else happy instead of having the energy stagnant there. Check your pencil case, if you find three erasers, for example, it may be a good idea to give one to your friend from school. The same happens with your tasks, do not allow them to accumulate, give them a solution as soon as possible so as not to saturate yourself.
5 TIPS THAT WILL HELP YOU BE ORGANIZED
- Write it down so you won’t skip any homework. The best thing is to have an agenda, see dates and keep commitments.
- Establish a daily routine, start small. Start by organizing your times, so you will advance faster.
- See that your workspaces or bedroom and things are clean, take out everything that you no longer occupy.
- Dedicate a weekend, almost entirely, to assigning a place to everything and try to leave everything in its place, that will save you a lot of time in the future.
- Don’t multitask (even if it’s normal for you), reserve your time and energy to one area at a time.
5 ACTIVITIES FOR A HEALTHY ROUTINE
Self care. Eat healthy, exercise, maintain good hygiene, rest if you need to, and sleep at least eight hours a day.
Homework. Set aside time to complete homework assignments at home and at school. Get active before receiving scolding or pressure, you will save yourself a lot of stress.
Rest and socialization. The moments of relaxation, and also those of fun, will recharge your battery to continue with your activities.
Learning. Feed your mind with new knowledge and skills, read a book, study a language, go to a museum or complete your homework with the best attitude to learn.