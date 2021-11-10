2021 and 2022 will be a busy year for the production of Guardians of the Galaxy, since the Christmas Special will also be filmed, of which the cast begins to be known

Along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn will also film the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, which will premiere in December 2022 through digital platforms, of which the first members of the cast.

The official Marvel website has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special includes Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) , and Sean Gunn (Kraglin).

The House of Ideas has yet to reveal if the cast will be joined by Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, who lend their voices to Rocket Racoon and Groot, respectively.

Before Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot hit the big screen with the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2023, watch the Guardians engage in some energetic shenanigans in an all-new original special.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special will come to Disney Plus in December 2022, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in May 2023 in theaters.

Source: Marvel

The follies of the Guardians of the Galaxy come to the Marvel-Verse

The origins of the most irreverent galactic team!

Since their first appearance in 1969, the Guardians’ lineup has undergone several changes. In this edition we recover the editions that best reflect the moments and characteristics that these galactic misfits bring to this dysfunctional tribe that conquered the hearts of fans around the world thanks to its adaptation to the big screen.

Learn about their first adventures, be amazed by the imagination of the elements that surround their stories such as their extravagant costumes, their fantastic spaceships and their greatest interstellar missions.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you Marvel-Verse: Guardians of the Galaxy, with the best stories from the most irreverent team in the Marvel Universe.

