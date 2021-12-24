Hawkeye has ended the season, but the surprises do not end with the Marvel Studios series, which has presented fun videos of bloopers and challenges.

Marvel Studios’ Christmas proposal ended, but the surprises were not. Recently, special contents of the series have been released by different media. And among the released material, we want to focus on the Hawkeye bloopers and challenges.

As the first avocado of the banquet we present the video of the shooter’s challenge, in which Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld face off to discover who has the best aim:

The second special content can be consulted on the Disney + platform (you can see it here), and it is a video of bloopers, which essentially serves as a Christmas farewell for the cast.

The video simulates the end credits of an American television comedy, a sitcom, and shows the funny moments that the cast had when making this endearing series.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as Kazi / The Clown, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne / Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Maya López / Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin and Florence Pugh reprising her role as Black Widow as Yelena Belova.

